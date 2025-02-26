Shaky Knees Lineup has Finally Dropped

Atlanta’s premier rock festival, Shaky Knees lineup is out, bringing a wave of ’90s and ’00s nostalgia to Piedmont Park from September 19-21

This year’s headliners—My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and Blink-182—promise to deliver high-energy performances packed with fan favorites that have defined alternative rock for generations.

And there is even an inclusion of local grown favourites Radio Free Alice on the Saturday.

Joining as a special guest is “Weird Al” Yankovic, providing his signature comedic musical brilliance to the festival atmosphere.

The eclectic lineup continues with indie stalwarts Vampire Weekend, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, and critically acclaimed acts like Lucy Dacus and Wet Leg.

Music history will be well-represented with iconic groups including Pixies, Public Enemy, and Devo taking the stage.

Festival-goers can also look forward to performances from Franz Ferdinand, IDLES, Spoon, and The All-American Rejects, ensuring a diverse sonic experience across the three-day event.

Particularly noteworthy are the appearances of several reunited or reactivated bands. Alabama Shakes, Sublime, TV On The Radio, and 4 Non Blondes all return to the festival circuit, offering fans rare opportunities to experience these beloved groups live once again.

The depth of the lineup extends to the lower tiers, featuring guitar legend Johnny Marr, Welsh rockers Stereophonics, and rising acts like Mannequin Pussy, Fleshwater, and the mesmerizing Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar.

Punk enthusiasts will appreciate inclusions like Lambrini Girls and Scowl.

Other notable acts rounding out the bill include The Beaches, Fat Dog, Murder By Death, and the Black Keys, as well as Cage The Elephant, ensuring something for every rock fan’s taste.

With this powerhouse lineup spanning multiple decades and subgenres of rock music, Shaky Knees 2025 appears set to deliver one of its most memorable festivals yet.

Check out the lineup below and visit here for a little more information.