Cloudmax Breeze: AI-Powered Vocal Refinement Made Simple

Karanyi Audio’s Cloudmax Breeze is here to make vocal production quicker and more creative.

Built around their new AI model, Karanyi Neural, Breeze promises to turn raw recordings into polished, mix-ready vocals without breaking a sweat.

It’s designed to work across all genres, whether you’re working on polished pop, hard-hitting rap, smooth R&B, or even experimental sound design. Let’s dive in and see how it stacks up.

One of Breeze’s biggest wins is its interface. It’s clean, modern, and incredibly user-friendly—perfect for those moments when you need to work fast and keep the ideas flowing.

Everything is laid out intuitively, so you won’t waste time hunting for features. It feels like a tool that’s as much about staying creative as it is about sounding great.

Capture mode is the real showstopper. With one click, it analyzes your vocal style, mood, and tempo and automatically sets up your vocal chain.

Think EQ, reverb, saturation, and dynamics over 40 parameters fine-tuned in seconds. It’s like having a vocal engineer in your DAW.

Whether you’re smoothing out a pop vocal or adding grit to a rap verse, Capture gets you pretty close to where you need to be.

Space adds reverb, from tight and intimate to massive, lush textures. Paired with Span, which shapes the reverb’s character, it creates some seriously magical moments think doubling effects or cinematic vocals.

Crisp dials in that airy brilliance without making things harsh. It’s subtle but powerful.

Heat is all about warmth, from gentle tube-like saturation to full-on analog drive. Makeup handles dynamics, smoothing everything out so your vocals sit perfectly in the mix.

Cloudmax Breeze is a game-changer for vocal production. It’s quick, intuitive, and packed with features that actually make a difference. Capture mode is a standout, and the five-knob system makes shaping vocals a breeze.

If you’re tired of spending ages tweaking settings or just want a tool that helps you stay in the creative flow, Breeze is a no-brainer.

It’s not just another plugin it’s a genuine time-saver that doesn’t compromise on quality.

For more information visit: https://karanyisounds.com/product/cloudmax-breeze/