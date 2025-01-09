Here Are The 50 Best Album Covers of 2024

Aussie band Hiatus Kaiyote’s Love Heart Cheat Code takes home Best Album Cover for 2024 In a year where album art wasn’t just good—it was ridiculously good—the 20th Best Art Vinyl Awards reminded us why album covers will always matter in music. These weren’t just covers; they were full-on mood boards for the albums they wrapped around. Topping the 2024 list is Hiatus Kaiyote’s Love Heart Cheat Code, a jaw-dropping design by Toronto’s Rajni Perera. It’s vibrant, symbolic, and packed with themes like migration and sacred femininity—a perfect match for the band’s boundary-pushing jazz-funk vibe.

The winning album cover/artwork, created by Toronto-based artist Rajni Perera, is a visual masterpiece that explores themes of migration, hybridity, and sacred female energy.

For Perera, the opportunity to work on Love Heart Cheat Code was personal and powerful. “Even by painting it, I have been blessed,” she shared. “This work is about acknowledging the sacred female energy that drives the universe and restores balance.”

For Hiatus Kaiyote’s frontwoman Nai Palm, the artwork holds a deep connection. She recalled discovering Rajni’s work years ago, leading to a tattoo on her mastectomy scar. “It was important to challenge beauty standards with something powerful yet effeminate,” she said. The album cover became the final piece of the tattoo, marking a personal and artistic chapter in Palm’s life.

Close on their heels, Fontaines D.C. kept it cool with the moody minimalism of Romance, while Carlita’s Sentimental served up a nostalgic kick that still felt fresh. Heavyweights like The Cure, Thundercat, and Post Malone also made the cut, proving the art form is alive and kicking.

The Best Art Vinyl Awards, now in its 20th year, continues to highlight the importance of vinyl cover art in music culture. All nominated artworks are currently on display at The Hari in London until February 1, 2025, forming part of a powerful installation that showcases the diversity and beauty of album art.

Check out the top 50 Album Covers of 2024

Tindersticks

Thundercat

The The

The Smile

The Cure

Soft Play

Sex Swing

Sam Morton

Rosalie

Primal Scream

Post Malone

Oh Hiroshima

New Dad

Naima Bock

Mount Kimble

Mika

Metz

Marina Allen

Mannequin Pussy

Lip Critic

Laura Marling

Lady Gaga

Kneecap

Keeley Forsyth

Julia Holter

Jamie XX

Idles

Hiatus Kaiyote

Hayden Thorpe

Geordie Greep

Galantis

Future Islands

Four Tet

Foster The People

Fontaines DC

English Teacher

Efterklang

Dianne Birch

Daniel Herskedal

Conchur White

Cigarettes After Sex

Charli XCX

Carlita

Caribou

Black Pus

Bill Ryder Jones

Beyoncé

Arab Strap

Anna Calvi

Amadou & Mariam

Check out the Best and the Worst Album Covers from the last 50 years here.