Here Are The 50 Best Album Covers of 2024

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

Aussie band Hiatus Kaiyote’s Love Heart Cheat Code takes home Best Album Cover for 2024

In a year where album art wasn’t just good—it was ridiculously good—the 20th Best Art Vinyl Awards reminded us why album covers will always matter in music. These weren’t just covers; they were full-on mood boards for the albums they wrapped around.

Topping the 2024 list is Hiatus Kaiyote’s Love Heart Cheat Code, a jaw-dropping design by Toronto’s Rajni Perera. It’s vibrant, symbolic, and packed with themes like migration and sacred femininity—a perfect match for the band’s boundary-pushing jazz-funk vibe.

hiatus kaiyote - love heart cheat code win best album art work 2025

The winning album cover/artwork, created by Toronto-based artist Rajni Perera, is a visual masterpiece that explores themes of migration, hybridity, and sacred female energy.

For Perera, the opportunity to work on Love Heart Cheat Code was personal and powerful. “Even by painting it, I have been blessed,” she shared. “This work is about acknowledging the sacred female energy that drives the universe and restores balance.”

For Hiatus Kaiyote’s frontwoman Nai Palm, the artwork holds a deep connection. She recalled discovering Rajni’s work years ago, leading to a tattoo on her mastectomy scar. “It was important to challenge beauty standards with something powerful yet effeminate,” she said. The album cover became the final piece of the tattoo, marking a personal and artistic chapter in Palm’s life.

Close on their heels, Fontaines D.C. kept it cool with the moody minimalism of Romance, while Carlita’s Sentimental served up a nostalgic kick that still felt fresh. Heavyweights like The Cure, Thundercat, and Post Malone also made the cut, proving the art form is alive and kicking.

hiatus kaiyote - love heart cheat code best album art work 2025

 

The Best Art Vinyl Awards, now in its 20th year, continues to highlight the importance of vinyl cover art in music culture. All nominated artworks are currently on display at The Hari in London until February 1, 2025, forming part of a powerful installation that showcases the diversity and beauty of album art.

Check out the top 50 Album Covers of 2024

Tindersticks

tindersticks best album covers 2024
Title: Soft Tissue | Label: City Slang | Design: Felt artwork by Sidonie Osborne-Staples

Thundercat

Title: Apocalypse (Ten Year Anniversary Edition) | Label: Ninja Tune | Design: Art direction & design by Stephen Serrato – reworked for the Anniversary edition by Adam Stover. Design by Ninja Tune. Cover photography by B+

The The

Artist: The The | Title: Ensoulment | Label: earMUSIC | Design: Artwork by Andy Dog Johnson

The Smile

the smile cutouts best album covers 2024
Title: Cut Outs | Label: XL Recordings | Design: Artwork and design by Stanley Donwood and Thom Yorke

The Cure

the cure album art
Title: Songs Of A Lost World | Label: Polydor | Design: Sculpture by Janez Pirnat

Soft Play

soft play best album covers
Title: Heavy Jelly | Label: BMG | Design: Design and art direction by Soft Play. Photography by Tommy Davis

Sex Swing

sex swing best album covers
Title: Golden Triangle | Label: God Unknown | Design: Artwork by Alex Bunn

Sam Morton

top 50 album covers of 2024
Title: Daffodils & Dirt | Label: XL Recordings | Design: Cover image by Nick Waplington

Rosalie

best album covers for 2024
Title: Bitedown | Label: Merge | Design: Cover photography by Asia Harman

Primal Scream

best album covers for 2024
Title: Come Ahead | Label: BMG | Design: Album cover art by Jim Lambie. Design by Matthew Cooper

Post Malone

best album covers 2024
Title: F-1 Trillion | Label: Mercury/Republic | Design: Cover art by Gonzalo Lebrija. Creative direction by Playlab Inc.

Oh Hiroshima

top 50 album covers 2024
Title: All Things Shining | Label: Pelagic | Design: Artwork by Wilson Trouve

New Dad

top 50 album covers 2024
Title: Madra | Label: Fair Youth | Design: Cover photography by Joshua Gordon

Naima Bock

best album covers 2024
Title: Below A Massive Dark Land | Label: Sub Pop | Design: Art by Naima Bock

Mount Kimble

best album covers 2024
Title: The Sunset Violent | Label: Warp | Design: Cover photography by T-Bone Fletcher

Mika

best album cover nominations 2024
Title: Que ta tête fleurisse toujours | Label: Island Def Jam | Design: Art direction by Mat Maitland at Big Active, MIKA & Yasmine Penniman. Image & design by Mat Maitland. Original photography by Royal Gilbert

Metz

best album covers 2024
Title: Up On Gravity Hill | Label: Sub Pop | Design: Cover art by Sara Cwynar. Design and layout by Jeff Kleinsmith and Metz

Marina Allen

best album covers
Title: Eight Pointed Star | Label: Fire Records | Design: Cover photo and artwork by Jasper McMahon. Additional layout by Alex Hornsby

Mannequin Pussy

top 50 best album covers 2024
Title: I Got Heaven | Label: Epitaph Records | Design: Photography by Ian Hurdle. Studio photography by CJ Harvey

Lip Critic

best album covers 2024
Title: Hex Dealer | Label: Partisan | Design: Artwork by Bret Kaser

Laura Marling

album covers 2024
Title: Patterns In Repeat | Label: Partisan | Design: Artwork by Laura Marling. Photography by Tamsin Topolski. Design by Rob Shuttleworth

Lady Gaga

best album covers 2024
Title: Harlequin | Label: Interscope Records | Design: Photography by Scarlett Carlos Clarke

Kneecap

best album covers 2024
Title: Fine Art | Label: Heavenly Recordings | Design: Artwork by Gianni Clifford

Keeley Forsyth

album covers
Title: The Hollow | Label: Fat Cat Records | Design: Design and photography by Ross Downes and Keeley Forsyth

Julia Holter

album covers
Title: Something In The Room She Moves | Label: Domino Records | Design: Painting by Christina Quarles. Design by Matthew Cooper

Jamie XX

top album covers of all time 2024
Title: In Waves | Label: Young Records/XL Recordings | Design: Design by SJT Studio. Artwork concept by Jamie XX

Idles

50 best artworks for albums 2024
Title: Tangk | Label: Partisan | Design: Artwork and design by Joe Talbot and Joshua Hughes-Games

Hiatus Kaiyote

hiatus kaiyote - love heart cheat code best album art work 2025
Title: Love Heart Cheat Code | Label: Brainfeeder Records/Ninja | Design: Creative direction by Hiatus Kaiyote & Grey Ghost. Cover art by Rajni Perera. Symbol art by Chloe Biocca. Product design by Sean Preston

Hayden Thorpe

top 50 best album artwork 2024
Title: Ness | Label: Domino Records | Design: Illustrations by Stanley Donwood. Design by Matthew Cooper

Geordie Greep

top 50 album covers 2024
Title: The New Sound | Label: Rough Trade Recordings | Design: Cover artwork by Toshio Saeki. Art direction by Geordie Greep. Layout by Philip Laslett

Galantis

Title: Rx | Label: Big Beat Records/Atlantic | Design: Art direction and design by Mat Maitland at Big Active. Photography by Tung Walsh

Future Islands

top 50 best album covers 2024
Title: People Who Aren’t There Anymore | Label: 4AD | Design: Cover art by Beedallo. Design and creative direction by Nolen Štrāl

Four Tet

album covers top 50 2024
Title: Three | Label: Text Records | Design: Photography by Jason Evans. Design by Jason Evans and Matthew Cooper

Foster The People

2024 album covers
Title: Paradise State of Mind | Label: Atlantic Records | Design: Original oil painting by Matt Hansel

Fontaines DC

best album covers of 2024
Title: Romance | Label: XL Recordings | Design: Cover images by Lulu Lin. Design and art direction by Texas Maragh & Carlos O’Connell. Photography by Theo Cottle

English Teacher

best album covers of 2024
Title: This Could Be Texas | Label: Island Records | Design: Cover artwork by Gillian Fontaine-Grist

Efterklang

Dianne Birch

Title: Flying On Abraham | Label: Legere | Design: Art direction, image, and design by Mat Maitland at Big Active. Photography by Meshakai Wolf

 

Daniel Herskedal

Title: Call For Winter II: Resonance | Label: Edition Records | Design: Artwork by Oli Bentley – Split Design. Photography by Knut Åserud

Conchur White

Title: Swirling Violets | Label: Bella Union | Design: Cover art by True Split Milk

Cigarettes After Sex

Title: X’s | Label: Partisan | Design: Cover photo by Min Byung Hun, 2010 / Gallery Kuzo. Graphic design by Randall Miller and Vance Wellenstein

 

Charli XCX

best album covers 2024
Title: Brat | Label: Atlantic Records | Design: Cover design by Charli XCX

Carlita

Carlita’s Sentimental takes home third place for best album art 2024/2025
Title: Sentimental | Label: Ninja Tune | Design: Cover photography by Louis Browne

Caribou

Title: Honey | Label: City Slang/Merge | Design: Art direction and photography by Jason Evans. Design by Matthew Cooper

Black Pus

black ous album cover 2024
Title: Terrestial Seethings | Label: Thrill Jockey | Design: Art by Brian Chippendale

Bill Ryder Jones

Title: Lechyd Da | Label: Domino Records | Design: Cover artwork: ‘Texture & Light, Crail’ by Dale Bissland. Inner gatefold photo by Andrew Ellis. Rear artwork by Bill Ryder-Jones. Design by Matthew Cooper

Beyoncé

Title: Cowboy Carter | Label: Columbia | Design: Creative direction by Adam Makadsi. Image by Blair Caldwell and Frederik Heyman

Arab Strap

arab strap best album covers of 2024
Title: I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore | Label: Rock Action | Design: Artwork by Aidan Moffet. Cover painting: “Spadające Gwiazda” by Witold Pruszkowski, 1884

Anna Calvi

Title: Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) | Label: Domino Records | Design: Artwork illustrations by Karl Fitzgerald. Design by Matthew Cooper

Amadou & Mariam

La Vie Este Belle album cover
Title: La Vie Este Belle | Label: Because Music | Design: Artwork by JP Mika

Check out the Best and the Worst Album Covers from the last 50 years here.

