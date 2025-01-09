Waxx Lyrical: We Chat to Ben About Vinyl Obsessions, Nada Surf, and Building a Community for Music Lovers

In a world drowning in playlists and algorithms, Waxx Lyrical is here to bring the human touch back to music discovery Founded by Ben Preece, a Brisbane-based music aficionado with an enduring love for vinyl and an endless stream of impassioned rants about his favourite records, this subscription service is keeping the needle on the groove. Waxx Lyrical offers subscribers a carefully curated “Record of the Month,” delivering gems straight to your door. From iconic classics to the latest Aussie indie anthems, each pick is hand-selected to resonate with both seasoned collectors and those just starting their vinyl journey. What sets Waxx Lyrical apart? It’s the personal connection. Ben’s passion for music runs deep—Nada Surf and Prince spin constantly on his turntable—and it’s that same obsessive love for records that drives the club’s mission. Whether it’s hosting Zoom listening parties, spinning fresh tracks in Brisbane’s Spin and Groove Records, or pressing exclusive vinyl for emerging artists, Waxx Lyrical is about more than just music—it’s about community, connection, and rediscovering the joy of holding a record in your hands. We caught up with Ben to talk about the vinyl revival, curating great records, and why music might just be the ultimate therapy.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

BEN: I’m lucky to call Waxx Lyrical HQ home in a great little record shop, Spin and Groove Records, in Newstead, Brisbane.

This part of the world has been crying out for a record store, and now here we are! I used to live just up the road and would always dream about a spot like this opening nearby.

It’s right next to the river, and there’s something about the energy down here—it feels alive

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live. What do you love about it?

BEN: I live in Brisbane, in the neighbourhood of West End. It’s a pretty laid-back spot, with a mix of old-school charm and modern, rapidly growing energy.

We’re close to the river, a CityCat stop, and what my partner lovingly dubs the “Exercise Super Highway”—a stretch that’s always buzzing with walkers, joggers, and cyclists.

The community is a blend of longtime locals, who embody that classic alternative West End vibe, and newcomers settling into some of the (admittedly hectic) new developments.

HAPPY: What got you hooked on vinyl in the first place?

BEN: It feels like vinyl has always been part of my life. Growing up, I had cassettes and then CDs like everyone else my age, but I’d always have a record or two of my favourites—whether it was Michael Jackson or something from The Beatles.

My taste was simple then. My real turning point came during my time as a music manager. I was managing a pretty big band, and one day while wandering JB Hi-Fi, I saw their brand-new CD in the $9.99 bin.

It hit me hard—the world was starting to devalue physical music. All this work we had done was being reduced to a $9.99 bargain bin CD.

Feeling a bit deflated, I went home, pulled out my old records, and started buying up my favourite albums again.

Once I bought a new turntablenot even an expensive one, I fell in love with the dramatic increase in sonic quality and eventually created something of a ritual for listening to records.

This evolved over time and became important and arguably better than therapy.

HAPPY: And how did that lead to starting Waxx Lyrical?

BEN: Waxx Lyrical was born during the 2019 lockdown. I was in my tiny one-bedroom apartment, taking what I called “long service leave” from my management company.

I started selling a few records from my collection, just to test the waters, and contacted a few distributors to stock up on some brand new stuff.

Then it struck me that other people might be alone in their own apartments and might want to share something like I did, so I decided to give it a go, ordered about 40 copies of Sufjan Stevens’ Ascension, and launched Waxx Lyrical.

It started as a passion project and quickly grew during that initial lockdown when people were stuck inside and shopping on their phones. It connected quickly initially.

HAPPY: Where did the name “Waxx Lyrical” come from? Any cool stories behind it?

BEN: “Waxx Lyrical” is a twist on the phrase wax lyrical, meaning to speak passionately about something.

As a music nerd who loves a good extended rant on my favourite music, it felt appropriate. It seems to work for a record club where music is king! It evokes that passionate chatter. The double “x” in “Waxx” is just to make it more Googleable.

HAPPY: What’s your approach to picking the records for your subscribers?

BEN: Our goal is simple: to put great “keepers” into our members’ collections.Record clubs sometimes get a bad rap for stacking up titles no one really wants—we aim to do the opposite.

Plus we offer a chance to swap the Record Of The Month, so you do end up with something you want. Each month, we handpick albums with wide appeal, blending stone-cold classics of a genre with gems from local artists.

It’s all about delivering music that resonates and becomes a cherished part of your collection.

HAPPY: What records are you currently spinning non-stop?

BEN: Right now, I’m re-spinning Beck’s Midnite Vultures after seeing it celebrating 25 years.

But typically, all my recent aquistitions are close by, this year, it has been new albums from Nilüfer Yanya, Mk.gee, Yard Act, and my spirit band, Nada Surf. Honestly, Nada Surf is a constant on my turntable, as is Prince, an all-time obsession.

My funk, soul and hip hop collection isn’t ever too far away either.

HAPPY: If you had to pick just one record to listen to forever, what would it be?

BEN: That’s such a hard question. Prince’s Sign O’ The Times? It’s the greatest double album ever, so that’s a safe choice.

HAPPY: How has the vinyl revival changed the way you run Waxx Lyrical?

BEN: The vinyl revival is amazing—it’s brought so many people back to the joy of spinning records and generated a landslide of reissues and even first pressings.

But it hasn’t changed the way we run Waxx Lyrical much, aside from navigating some unique challenges.

The demand can strain the supply chain, especially when massive artists like Taylor Swift press new albums, as there are so few pressing plants globally.

And with popularity comes rising wholesale prices. Retailers like us often bear the brunt, trying to keep prices fair for customers while dealing with higher costs ourselves.

Still, the passion for music on vinyl keeps us fighting the good fight!

HAPPY: How do you bring your subscribers together? Any cool events or online communities?

BEN: We’ve got a few initiatives that keep the community connected and thriving.

The usual suspects, like our Facebook page and Instagram chat, keep the conversation rolling and friendships forming.

Once a month, we gather on Zoom for a deep dive into the Record of the Month, along with some good ol’ music discussion.

We’re also lucky to have a talented team of writers and photographers who review albums, attend shows, and help bring fans closer to the music and artists they love.

Some of them are scattered around the world, while others have been converted from club members.

Recently, my partner, Lauren, joined us, bringing her expertise in human connection.

She’s introduced some fantastic activities, like Fact Hunt Friday and hosting online trivia during AusMusicMonth, where she became the Australian Music Quiz Master.

We also screen classic music films like Purple Rain and Stop Making Sense at a cinema in New Farm.

It’s all about building connections, because loneliness and isolation are real issues in today’s world, and we know that music is healing and an incredibly powerful tool to bring people together.

HAPPY: Who’s the perfect fit for Waxx Lyrical? What kind of music lover would love it?

BEN: The perfect fit for Waxx Lyrical is any music lover at all, but especially the genuinely open-minded ones who crave more than just a great record.

They want a deeper connection to the stories, influences, and cultural ripples behind the music. It’s for anyone who loves discovering new sounds or revisiting old favourites, regardless of whether they’re just starting their vinyl journey or already have a large collection.

Our members are curious minds who value learning how artists shape and are shaped by their times, how albums influence trends, and how music moves the world.

We embrace gaps in musical education, delivering extensive listening notes with each record and publishing deep-dive articles and interviews and we curate playlists too, to enrich the experience.

We want it to be a very joyful journey, an adventure.

HAPPY: How can services like yours help out smaller bands and labels?

BEN: We’re incredibly passionate about helping indie artists, bands and labels—it’s something that’s been ingrained in me from the start.

As we grow and as finances allow, we plan to feature and even exclusively press these artists.

We’ve had the privilege of pressing vinyl for artists like JK-47, Andy Bull, Bad Dreams and Greta Stanley locally and the likes of Yard Act, Laurel and CSS internationally—artists who might not have otherwise had the opportunity.

Our club members have embraced these artists in their collections, many with vinyl-only social media accounts or as part of the global #vinylcommunity.

Having a tangible product means the world to these artists, and seeing hundreds of posts about their record online, even landing on the ARIA Vinyl Chart—it’s a feeling you can’t buy!

One challenge right now, though, is convincing labels to see the value in our Feature Record service, especially at the moment, no one is spending money.

We had great traction not so long ago with emerging artists from these labels, often debut albums, whenever marketing budgets could make it happen.

It would often see club members receiving an extra bonus record, while we got to work using our marketing skills to launch a promotional campaign for the physical record itself.

HAPPY: What’s the future of vinyl, in your opinion?

BEN: The future of vinyl is a bit of a gamble, but records will undoubtedly live on.

Pressing vinyl isn’t a quick process, and orders often get delayed because 30+-year-old technology struggles to keep up with the current demand.

While a few new pressing plants have opened—like Suitcase Records here in Brisbane, who took a financial punt on this venture—I’d like to think the resurgence of vinyl signals sustained growth and possibly a reimagined music landscape.

It’s not just nostalgia; it’s art, tech, and marketing innovation captivating the customer, particularly with the growing Gen Z demographic.

My concern, however, is the price gouging of new vinyl during this cost-of-living crisis—it’s dampening the enthusiasm a bit.

Ultimately, I think the future depends on advancements in tech to help reduce manufacturing costs and on keeping consumer engagement strong.

The cultural relevance of vinyl remains strong, and its resurgence is emblematic of its resilience.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

BEN:My dog, Rocky, connection with my partner, live music, a good coffee, a good record and the chance to talk about it. :)

