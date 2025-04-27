‘Vinyl Me, Please’ faces revolt over unfulfilled orders

Subscribers Left in the Dust as Records (and Refunds) Vanish

Vinyl Me, Please (VMP), the once-beloved record subscription service, is facing a storm of backlash as customers accuse the company of vanishing without a trace.

Subscribers report unfulfilled orders, ignored refund requests, and a customer service black hole—leaving many out hundreds, even thousands, of dollars.

The Denver Post recently exposed the growing crisis, with longtime members like Paul, a 10-year subscriber, cutting ties after months of radio silence. “I can live with losing USD$75,” he told Stereogum, “but others are down way more.”

The chaos follows March’s abrupt leadership purge, where VMP’s board ousted its CEO, CFO, and CSO amid allegations of financial misconduct—claiming they diverted USD$200K to their own pressing plant, Paramount Pressing.

Yet while VMP’s social media and blog posts continue as if nothing’s wrong, Reddit and Discord are flooded with furious customers. Even the Better Business Bureau can’t get a response.

For now, VMP spins on—but its customers are stuck on pause.