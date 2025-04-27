When The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Hits a Rough Patch

You know the feeling — you fire up your PC, ready to lose a few (okay, a lot of) hours in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and bam — surprise update

No warning, no real info. Bethesda, the crew behind this classic, says they’re working on a fix, but right now? It’s a bit of a mess.

A random update dropped out of nowhere, and with no patch notes to clue players in, most just shrugged and kept on playing.

But it didn’t take long to realize this wasn’t a sweet encore — it was more like the tech guys tripping over the cables.

And the timing? Brutal. Right before launch weekend, the update has wrecked key features like DLSS and FSR upscaling on PC.

Low Frames, High Frustrations

One player put it best: it’s like getting stuck at a dodgy cover band gig. “You can’t change upscaling methods anymore,” they said. “It’s set to ‘off’ and the buttons are there, but nothing happens.” Translation? Fans are stuck with choppy performance and no real way to fix it — not exactly the grand re-entrance Oblivion deserved.

Bethesda Steps In

After a day of fans venting online, Bethesda finally broke the silence. Over on their support page, they explained that the update was just supposed to be a few backend tweaks — basically a soundcheck gone wrong. And it’s mostly players who bought through the Microsoft Store feeling the pain.

Bethesda promised they’re working on a proper fix, but didn’t exactly drop a timeline. So for now, we wait.

Consoles Stay in the Clear

Good news if you’re playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X | S: you can keep questing without a hitch. Oblivion Remastered officially launched earlier this week across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, and despite the hiccups, the nostalgia hit is still strong.

Sure, this surprise patch is a bit of a sour note — but hey, Oblivion fans have weathered worse. While Bethesda and Virtuos sort things out, it’s worth remembering why we keep coming back to Cyrodiil: the worlds, the memories, the chaos of it all.

Hang tight — smoother adventures (and hopefully better framerates) are on the horizon.