Abbey Road Is Now a Setting in Your Car

Polestar turns up the volume on in-car audio with a legendary studio-inspired software update

In the latest sign your car is also your living room, Polestar just pushed out an over-the-air update for its flagship electric SUV, the Polestar 3, that lets you cruise like you’re sitting in the control room at Abbey Road Studios.

Yep, that Abbey Road — the one where The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and a whole generation of rock gods captured lightning in a bottle.

Now, with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system (standard only if you’re the type who ticks every box), you can switch on “Abbey Road Studios Mode” and pick from four distinct presets: Intimate, Open, Energised, and Expansive.

There’s even a Producer mode, which lets you tinker with the vibe yourself, like you’re George Martin behind the glass, minus the stress.

Each preset taps into a different part of Abbey Road’s sonic DNA. Intimate puts you right up close to the artist. Open places you in the live performance space.

Energised channels the raw thrill of the studio’s iconic live room. Expansive gives you that big, cinematic sweep — perfect for pretending your school run is the opening scene of a biopic.

Meanwhile, Producer mode gives you full control of the tonality and ambience in real time — a personalised mix of the track you’re playing, straight from the dash.

This feature is only available on Polestar 3 models fitted with the Bowers & Wilkins system, which already includes 25 strategically placed speakers, 1,610 watts of power, Dolby Atmos, and active road noise cancellation.

It’s less “car stereo” and more “rolling sound studio.”

Abbey Road’s sound engineers signed off on it. And Polestar’s pushing this update while you sleep.

Not bad for a Monday.

Looks like Abbey Road isn’t just for rock legends anymore. It’s for anyone stuck in traffic.