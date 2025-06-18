Greaser Sundays: Your New Weekly Ritual Starts Now

Well, that’s my Sundays sorted ‘til the end of time.

Greaser Bar – Fortitude Valley’s most beloved dive – is now flinging its cellar doors open every damn Sunday from 5pm, with three live bands kicking off from 7pm.

Welcome to Greaser Sundays, a new weekly antidote to your Sunday scaries.

No more pretending Monday isn’t real. Now you can spend your last free hours sinking beers, smashing burgers, and catching Brisbane’s loudest and loosest on stage.

It’s still the gritty, graffiti-soaked underworld haunt you know and love—just with a little more week-ending chaos.

Here’s what’s cooking to kick it off:

🎸 Sunday, June 22

7:00pm — Jett Lindsay

8:00pm — Graveyard Club

9:00pm — Lewin Grimley & The Broken Strings

🎸 Sunday, June 29

7:00pm — Shock Value

8:00pm — Piss Off

9:00pm — Ashtray Avenue

Come for the riffs. Stay for the ritual.

Greaser Sundays. Every Sunday from 5pm.

See you in the basement.