The Iconic Blooper In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Has Been Remastered

Just when you thought nostalgia couldn’t get any better, here comes the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, brought to life by the folks at Bethesda and Virtuos.

And guess what? They’ve kept all the memorable quirks of the original, including that beloved blooper that had us all cracking up back in the day.

If you’ve been around the block with Elder Scrolls, you’ll remember our dear Master Speechcraft trainer, Tandilwe.This High Elf, who could be found chillin’ in the Temple of the One in the Imperial City, was a bit of a chatterbox.

But there was this one line, this one legendary voice recording, where actress Linda Kenyon seemed to be taking a mulligan.

And yes, the rumors were true – it was a flub.

THEY KEPT THE BLOOPER IN OBLIVION REMASTERED YESSSS#OblivionRemastered pic.twitter.com/SiwfbnF5cK — samwise (@kojimahead) April 23, 2025

As the faithful returned to a spruced-up Cyrodiil, their eyes were peeled for any signs of the game’s original charm.

And boy, were they rewarded. From the environments to character models, everything had a fresh veneer, but the bloopers that gave the 2006 Oblivion its distinct character were left untouched.

Our favourite High Elf’s blooper has been preserved, just as it was nearly 20 years ago – no subtitles, no corrections, just pure, unadulterated fun.

The Infamous Blooper Lives On

In a 2019 tête-à-tête with YouTube channel Jake ‘The Voice’ Parr, Kenyon was enlightened about her line flub making it into the game and how it became a cult classic.

Her reaction? “It wasn’t my fault!” Not that we’re complaining!

Debates are already raging about whether Oblivion Remastered is a remake or just a remaster.

But amidst all that, there’s a sense of joy in seeing the game’s original quirks intact.

It’s a testament to Bethesda and Virtuos’ commitment to preserving the essence of the original.

And from the looks of it, both newbies and seasoned gamers are digging it.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion dropped a surprise launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S.And it wasn’t just the game – the modding community also stepped up, releasing a slew of mods just hours after the remaster was unveiled.

What’s in Store for Oblivion Fans

You’re in for a treat with Oblivion Remastered. We’re talking an extensive Interactive Map, complete Walkthroughs for the Main Questline and all Guild Quests, tips on Building the Perfect Character, and a whole lot more.

So, strap in and get ready for a blast from the past with a shiny new coat of paint!

In the end, the remastered Oblivion feels like a love letter to its fans – a blend of the new and familiar, a testament to the enduring charm of its original quirks, and a celebration of the game’s rich legacy.

Here’s to another 20 years of wandering through the lands of Cyrodiil, line flubs and all!

