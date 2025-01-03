A Year On: How The Beatles’ Now and Then Changed the Game for Music and AI

How The Beatles’ Now and Then Singlehandedly Paved the Way for AI’s Growing Role in Music

The Beatles’ foray into AI with Now and Then was a landmark moment, merging their timeless sound with cutting-edge technology in a way that feels both historic and surprisingly modern.

Released in November 2023, Now and Then quickly became a touchstone for both music fans and tech enthusiasts, as it was completed using artificial intelligence to blend archival recordings with contemporary technology.

For many, this track has been a gateway to AI’s increasingly significant role in music — a once niche concept now solidified in the mainstream.

While The Beatles’ iconic status certainly paved the way for AI’s broader acceptance in music, it wasn’t the Fab Four alone that thrust artificial intelligence into the limelight.

Artists like Grimes, The Weeknd, and Drake had already made waves with AI-generated content before Now and Then arrived. However, the Beatles’ involvement in such a high-profile project, blending their historic legacy with futuristic tech, gave AI the authenticity it had been struggling to claim. It’s a subtle shift — AI moving from an experimental tool to a genuine player in music creation — and the Fab Four made it feel natural.

Now and Then wasn’t just another Beatles track — it was an event. As of January 2024, it became the UK’s best-selling vinyl single of 2023, selling over 33,000 copies and smashing records.

It also became the fastest-selling vinyl single of the century in the UK, while securing the longest span between an artist’s first and last No. 1 record. This success underscores the band’s enduring legacy, but also marks a significant moment in AI’s evolution as a creative tool.

Originally a demo recorded by John Lennon in 1977, Now and Then was completed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, with the help of George Harrison’s guitar parts from the abandoned 1995 Anthology sessions.

However, it was AI that brought the song into the present day, isolating Lennon’s vocal from the original cassette and seamlessly merging it with new and archived recordings. This creative marriage of past and future highlights AI’s pivotal role in making it all possible.

AI’s Ongoing Influence in Music: A Look Back at the Journey of AI in Popular Music

The success of Now and Then didn’t just reflect The Beatles’ timelessness; it marked a turning point in the industry’s relationship with AI. In 2024, the use of AI in music continued to grow, with mainstream artists experimenting with the technology in groundbreaking ways.

In 2023, The Weeknd and Drake stirred up controversy with Heart on My Sleeve, an AI-generated track that mimicked both artists’ vocal styles. Despite the backlash, the song sparked critical discussions about AI’s role in music and the looming issue of copyright law.

Grimes, a long-time advocate for AI, also pushed boundaries in 2023 by releasing tracks where AI handled the entire composition. Not stopping there, she made waves by allowing fans to use AI to create music with her voice, further blurring the lines between human and machine-made art.

Kanye West reportedly experimented with AI tools during his 2023 sessions, shaping his latest work by using AI to generate beats and manipulate his vocals.

AI also made its way into live performances, with ABBA’s ABBAtars tour showcasing AI-driven holograms. These digital renditions of the band performed live, blending past and present in ways that wouldn’t have been possible without AI.

On the songwriting front, platforms like OpenAI’s MuseNet and Jukedeck gained traction, with artists using AI to generate melodies, backing tracks, and even full compositions.

Looking Ahead

The success of Now and Then marked a unique moment in music history, not just as a farewell from The Beatles but also as a glimpse into the future of music creation. As AI continues to evolve, the lines between human creativity and artificial intelligence will only become more intertwined. The technology will continue to push boundaries, but questions about its authenticity, creativity, and ethical implications will persist.

One thing’s clear: AI is here to stay, and Now and Then proves that even the most iconic bands of all time are embracing it — setting the stage for a new era in music.