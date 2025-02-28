Have you heard of ‘Gibberlink’? The Secret Ai Language that’s Freaking Out the Internet

A recent Viral Video has been circulating online of two Ai agents speaking the Ai language ‘Gibberlink’ to each other

We may finally be in the end times, as the robot apocalypse is closer than ever to humanity’s door.

Just kidding, or maybe not.

Regardless, a recent viral video has been creating something of a havoc online.

After a video of two Ai agents speaking a secret language has been doing the rounds on social media, people are sharing their worries for the future of mankind.

In what seems eerily reminiscent of the years leading up to Terminator’s taking over the world in the fictional franchise, we may be in the midst of robotic terror.

Alternatively it could just be two Ai systems having friendly chat and will not necessarily lead to world destruction.

The video was supposed to be a hotel reservation roleplay, where one system takes the role of bookings and the other on behalf of the person making the reservation.

Aside from all the fear-mongering it actually could be a very convenient alternative.

And if there is anything we all as humans contribute to and regard most highly, it is the concept of convenience.

Ai could be the dawn of the convenient age.

Can’t be bothered shopping for groceries online? Ai will take care of it.

Don’t have the time to book a holiday? Ai is there for you.

Deep in the midst of the digital age, it has never been more apparent that convenience is a most highly regarded facet of society.

And even though these AI systems may freak you out, you can’t stay away completely.

Everyone has used it in one way or another.

Whether it’s getting it to do your homework, or using it to fix your grammar and write emails.

Ai is here to stay.