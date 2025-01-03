Still Rock and Roll to Us: Why the Hall Won’t Go Full ‘Music Hall of Fame’

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Won’t Change Its Name, Says Chairman John Sykes

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame isn’t budging on its name, despite widening its scope to include artists from genres far removed from the traditional definition of “rock.”

Speaking with Vulture, Chairman John Sykes doubled down on the Hall’s commitment to honouring the genre’s broad and rebellious spirit, which has been a cornerstone of its identity since opening in 1983.

“I think it’s because some people don’t understand the meaning of rock and roll,” Sykes explained. “If you go back to the original sound in the ’50s, it was everything. As Missy Elliott calls it, it was a gumbo. It just became known as rock and roll.” Addressing critics who have called for a rebranding as the “Music Hall of Fame,” Sykes pushed back: “Rather than throwing the name out, it’s doing a better job of communicating to people where rock and roll came from and what it’s truly about.”

The Rock Hall has undeniably expanded its boundaries, inducting hip-hop pioneers like Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, and Eminem alongside pop icons such as Cher and Mary J. Blige. This evolution reflects a broader interpretation of rock and roll’s ethos rather than a strict adherence to its sonic roots​.

As for the 2025 inductions, Sykes confirmed that internal discussions have touched on beloved acts like “Weird Al” Yankovic and the Pixies, adding to the anticipation. This follows the star-studded 2024 class, which included Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, and Ozzy Osbourne. Such diversity underscores the Hall’s philosophy of honouring influence over genre​

JAY-Z wanted to RENAME the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME the HIP-HOP HALL OF FAME. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has undergone several changes in the last few years. While some have been largely seen as positive changes (such as inducting more women), others have faced a bit of… pic.twitter.com/apPW4ehjgT — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) January 2, 2025

While the debate over what defines rock and roll continues to fuel passionate conversations, the Hall remains steadfast in its mission to celebrate music that challenges, innovates, and defines eras. The 2025 ceremony promises another lively chapter in the ongoing story of music’s most dynamic institution.