Listen: Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ Live at Folsom Prison (1968)

57 years ago today, The Man In Black took the stage at Folsom Prison for a performance that would became one of the most famous recordings of his career

On January 13, 1968, Johnny Cash stepped onto the stage at Folsom Prison, near Sacramento, California, for a live show that would go down in music history.

The concert, performed in front of 2,000 inmates, was recorded for Cash’s upcoming album, At Folsom Prison. Little did anyone know that the night would birth one of the most famous recordings of his career.

The song, originally released in 1956, had already earned its place as one of Cash’s most iconic tracks, but this live rendition struck a chord in a way no previous recording could.

Surrounded by the raw energy of the prisoners, Cash’s performance became electrifying.

His deep, resonant voice, paired with the stripped-back, urgent rhythm, gave Folsom Prison Blues an authenticity that resonated far beyond the confines of the prison walls.

Cash had always connected with the downtrodden, but this moment was different.

His lyrics, about a man trapped in a prison of his own making, mirrored the lives of those listening, amplifying the sense of shared experience.

As the audience erupted in cheers with each line, it was clear: this was more than just a performance; it was a release, an exorcism of the pain that bound them.

When At Folsom Prison was released, Folsom Prison Blues became a symbol of Cash’s rebellious spirit and his defiant stand against societal norms.

The live version, raw and unfiltered, skyrocketed to fame, cementing its place as one of the most famous and enduring recordings of Johnny Cash’s career.

If you haven’t heard it yet, don’t miss it—it’s the definitive version of a classic.

Check out the lyrics for Folsom Prison Blues below:

[Verse 1]

I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rolling ’round the bend

And I ain’t seen the sunshine since I don’t know when

I’m stuck in Folsom prison, and time keeps draggin’ on

But that train keeps a-rollin’ on down to San Antone

[Verse 2]

When I was just a baby, my mama told me, “Son

Always be a good boy, don’t ever play with guns”

But I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die

When I hear that whistle blowin’, I hang my head and cry

[Verse 3]

I bet there’s rich folks eatin’ in a fancy dining car

They’re probably drinkin’ coffee and smoking big cigars

Well, I know I had it coming, I know I can’t be free

But those people keep a-movin’, and that’s what tortures me

[Verse 4]

Well, if they freed me from this prison, if that railroad train was mine

I bet I’d move it on a little farther down the line

Far from Folsom prison, that’s where I want to stay

And I’d let that lonesome whistle blow my blues away