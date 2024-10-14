Martin Scorsese Brings the Beatles’ Iconic 1964 U.S. Debut to Disney+ in New Documentary

Martin Scorsese’s Beatles ’64 documentary explores the band’s historic 1964 arrival in the U.S.

Beatlemania is about to hit TV screens once again, as a new documentary Beatles ’64, produced by none other than Martin Scorsese, is set to drop on Disney+ on November 29.

Directed by David Tedeschi, the film captures one of the most legendary moments in music history: The Beatles’ first trip to America in 1964.

The documentary promises never-before-seen footage of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they took their first steps onto U.S. soil, forever changing the pop culture landscape.

The film will follow the Fab Four’s arrival at JFK Airport and their unforgettable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, where they played to an audience of 73 million people.

With restored footage from documentarians Albert and David Maysles, and interviews from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and die-hard fans, the film offers an intimate look behind the scenes of their rise to superstardom.

While Beatles ’64 is a celebration of the band’s early success, it also reveals the camaraderie between the four members as they navigated the intense fame that came with it.

Executive producers include McCartney, Starr, Olivia Harrison, and Sean Ono Lennon, making this a project shaped by those closest to the band’s legacy.

For fans who can’t wait, there’s more: on November 22, seven of The Beatles’ early U.S. albums will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl, cut from their original mono master tapes.

It’s a collector’s dream, with classics like Meet The Beatles! and A Hard Day’s Night set to hit shelves globally.

Prepare for a deep dive into the magic of 1964 when Beatles ’64 drops later this year—only on Disney+.