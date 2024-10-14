Complete studio solutions at Sounds Easy

Continuing the innovative approach to retail and showcasing products, Sounds Easy are the official Australian importer for Triad Orbit , Soundbox Acoustic Solutions and De-Fi Studio Gear.

In their latest setup demo, Sounds Easy show off how you can get your mics ready in no time, no stress, and without the usual hassle.

All you need are seven mics, two stands, and a single kick drum clip (no, these aren’t the lyrics to Beck’s Where It’s At—but they definitely should be, because this setup is that good). And yes, it may sound unconventional, but trust us, it works!

Triad-Orbit’s IO-RA Quick Change Coupler is the real game-changer here. This piece of kit lets you swap out mics in seconds without the fiddly screw-on connections.

When paired with the 02X Dual Arm Orbital Boom, you can reach those tricky spots like snare tops and hi-hats with ease.

No extra clutter, just streamlined efficiency. Fewer stands, more precision—sounds like a win for both your sound and your workflow.

In the video, you’ll also see a showcase of other essential gear, including the De-Fi Platform Studio Desk and some gear from Soundbox.

Check out their video to see it all in action, and see for your goodselves how quick and easy this setup can be.

Whether you’re a home studio enthusiast or running a tight pro setup, this is the kit that’ll help you nail your recordings effortlessly.

Here’s a closer look at the Soundbox, De-Fi Platform studio Desk and Triad-Orbit gear, featured in the demo:

Triad-Orbit

Triad-Orbit IO-RA IO Retrofit Quick Change Coupler Aluminium

Triad-Orbit IO-Vector IO-Equipped Utility Bar

Triad-Orbit IO-FLX IO-Equipped Flex Extension

Triad-Orbit 02 Dual Arm Orbital Boom

Triad-Orbit 02X Dual Arm Orbital Boom with interchangeable arms

Triad-Orbit OA-M Orbit Arm Mini

Triad-Orbit Cable Control Kit, Assorted

Triad-Orbit IO-C IO Equipped Clamp

Triad-Orbit iOrbit Universal Tablet/Phone Holder

Triad-Orbit T3 Tall Tripod Stand

Precision by Triad Orbit ST Short type straight microphone stand

Triad-Orbit IO-C2 IO-Equipped Mini Clamp

Triad-Orbit A2A IO-Equipped Long Telescopic Arm, Aluminium

Triad-Orbit IO-A1A IO-Equipped Short Telescopic Arm, Aluminium

De-Fi Platform Studio Desk

De-Fi Platform Studio Desk, and Soundbox the a professional-grade workstation designed for music producers, offering a spacious workspace and an adjustable keyboard tray.

This updated version features sturdy wood construction, offering a workspace of 60 inches wide and 36 inches deep, along with an adjustable keyboard tray that accommodates most professional keyboards as well as 9ru of gear. The desk is available in Kodiak Brown colour.

Soundbox Acoustic Solutions

Soundbox Acoustic is an innovative brand specializing in acoustic solutions, including modular acoustic treatments and soundproof booths. Featured products include:

Walleaser Sound Absorption Panels [120 x 60 x 6 cm] (4PC) in black

ARC 300W Corner Bass Trap (Single) in original wood

Head over to Sounds Easy for more info.