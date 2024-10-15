Gillian Kayrooz from Powerhouse Lane talks the Powerhouse Lane Festival and all it has to offer

Interdisciplinary artist and curator Gillian Kayrooz from Powerhouse Lane stopped by Happy to chat about the upcoming Powerhouse Lane Festival, which is set to transform George Street into a buzzing hub of food and music.

As one of the brains behind the festival’s food lineup, Gillian shared the mission to shine a light on the amazing food culture of Western Sydney.

“Powerhouse Lane is all about showcasing local food culture,” she said, pointing to a lineup of vendors that really reflects the region’s vibrant vibe.

But it’s not just about the food; it’s all about bringing the community together and showcasing local talent. With a killer mix of food and music, Kayrooz promised an unforgettable experience over four nights.

“We’ve got an incredible lineup of artists that perfectly match our food offerings,” she teased, hinting at the fun atmosphere festival-goers can look forward to.

The Powerhouse Stage will host some of Sydney’s best RnB, soul, and hip-hop artists, creating an epic backdrop for all the delicious eats from local vendors.

Plus, acclaimed artists Andrew and Chris Yee will be showcasing their amazing artwork, Parramatta In Pop, under the creative eye of Tony Assness.

So, mark your calendars for the Powerhouse Lane Festival, 23rd – 26th October, it’s going to be an unmissable celebration of all things Western Sydney and a feast for the senses!

Don’t forget to catch up with Gillian Kayrooz on Instagram.

And a big thanks to Tixel for making this chat happen!