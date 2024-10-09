Miss Kaninna swung by to talk about her debut EP KANINNA, and it became crystal clear why her rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Miss Kaninna, a fierce and proud Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon, and Yirendali woman, has been making serious waves in the music world.

Since dropping her first single, Miss Kaninna has become a force to be reckoned with, creating an unshakeable foundation on the live music scene.

Her raw talent, paired with an unrelenting work ethic, has set her apart from the sea of bedroom producers. She’s not one to stay holed up laying down vocals; Miss Kaninna is out there, grinding on stage, proving her worth with every performance. If you’ve been lucky enough to catch her live, you know exactly what we mean – this woman is pure fire.

With an impressive lineup of collaborations under her belt (Kobie Dee being one of the many), Miss Kaninna is a breath of fresh air in an industry that can sometimes feel stagnant. She’s a stayer, born to dominate, and she’s doing just that.

Nominated for not one, not two, but three ARIA Awards for her single “Blak Britney” (Best Independent Release, Best Soul/R&B Release, and Best Video), Miss Kaninna is fast cementing her place as an artist to watch.

Her debut EP KANINNA didn’t just make a splash—it debuted at #5 on the ARIA Aus Hip Hop & R&B Album Charts and #32 in the overall ARIA Australian Albums Chart. Tickets for her debut headline tour in Naarm/Melbourne? Completely sold out.

Miss Kaninna has been sharing stages with some of the biggest names, from supporting Hiatus Kaiyote at a sold-out Fortitude Music Hall show in Meanjin/Brisbane to tearing it up at Listen Out festival. And with upcoming performances at Strawberry Fields and Bluesfest 2025, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

November sees her heading on a national tour, with stops across the country, and if you haven’t grabbed your ticket yet, what are you waiting for? Miss Kaninna is the future, and it’s looking bright.

Stay connected to Miss Kaninna via Instagram.

Cheers to tixel for making this conversation possible!