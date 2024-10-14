Green Room with Jimi The Kween

Jimi The Kween, the queen of the stage, has proven that they are just as skilled at conquering gaming challenges.

Recently, Jimi The Kween took a break from their busy schedule to chill out in our green room and indulge in a game of Crash Bandicoot.

Known for their high-energy performances and infectious personality, Jimi brought their signature flair to the gaming world.

As they navigated the treacherous levels of Crash Bandicoot, and a little muscle memory kicked in, their laughter and excitement filled the room.

It’s clear that Jimi knows how to have a good time, whether on stage electrifying crowds or simply enjoying a casual game with friends.

Their latest single, ‘Starlight,’ a fresh new take on The Supermen Lovers’ 2001 hit, featuring Zoë Badwi, is igniting dance floors worldwide.

Jimi’s gaming escapades remind us that even the biggest stars need to unwind and have fun.

And when it comes to having a blast, Jimi The Kween is always up for the challenge.

