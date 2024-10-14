Win Double Passes to See The Jungle Giants Live at the BWS Cool Room for SXSW Sydney!

Sydney is about to get cooler — literally — as The Jungle Giants are set to storm the BWS Cool Room for an exclusive, high-energy gig at Central Park Mall.

This is your chance to score exclusive double passes to see The Jungle Giants live in Sydney! The Aussie rock legends are headlining the BWS Cool Room on October 17, and you and a mate could be there soaking up the epic energy, beers in hand, at this one-of-a-kind gig.

With only a handful of tickets up for grabs, entering is a must if you want to be part of the action at SXSW Sydney’s coolest event.

Fresh off the heels of a world tour that’s seen them rock the likes of Latitude Festival in the UK, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Corona Capital in Mexico City, The Jungle Giants are returning to their home turf to give Aussie fans the kind of live show that’s earned them over half a billion streams and a #1 spot on the ARIA charts. Expect massive vibes, plenty of crowd sing-alongs, and the signature electric energy that’s seen them become one of Australia’s most celebrated indie exports.

Sam Hales, the band’s frontman, couldn’t be more stoked about it. “We are pumped to be headed back to Sydney for a special intimate show at the BWS Cool Room. It’ll be a night of everything we like—beers, music, and a whole damn lotta love,” he says. And with a Cool Room experience that quite literally takes place in a giant, blow-up fridge, you can expect this performance to be as unique as it is unforgettable.

The BWS Cool Room has been making waves in the Aussie live music scene for three years now, hosting epic performances from some of the biggest names around — from BROODS to Client Liaison, Fisher to Lime Cordiale. The latest instalment saw ARIA Award-winner G Flip get fans dancing at Moon Dog Brewery, celebrating the launch of their new alcoholic juice, BOX. Now, The Jungle Giants are next in line to bring their A-game to this iconic, fridge-based stage setup.

Keen to get in on the action? You’ll need to head to the BWS website for a chance to win tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience. But don’t wait — these passes will be snapped up fast.

Details:

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 6–8pm

Location: Central Park Mall, Sydney

Ready to cool down with some red-hot indie tunes? Enter here now for your chance to win tickets.