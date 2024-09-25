SXSW Sydney 2024: The Full Music Lineup You’ve Been Waiting For

SXSW Sydney 2024 is stacked! Check out the insane lineup that has just dropped.

SXSW Sydney 2024 is here, and the lineup just got even better! With a fresh wave of artists, parties, and exclusive industry events, this year’s festival is set to be unforgettable.

From massive performances by global stars to groundbreaking First Nations showcases, SXSW Sydney is bringing the heat across the city.

Highlights:

The Kid LAROI Takes Center Stage: The GRAMMY®-nominated artist will curate a showcase of top emerging First Nations talent on October 19th, followed by his Keynote address accessible to both Badgeholders and Music Wristband-holders.

Global Sounds Take Over: Acclaimed UK singer/rapper ENNY and South African star Moonchild Sanelly will grace the Tumbalong Park Main Stage on October 16th.

India Calling: Witness the energy of the Indian and Indian diaspora music scene with acts like KRSNA, KAVYA, Yung Raja, and Mali performing on October 20th.

Industry Insights: SXSW Sydney’s conference program expands with music-focused sessions on artist marketing, crisis PR, and harnessing the diaspora’s power.

Parties Galore: The festival kicks off with a star-studded opening party on October 15th, followed by a lineup of showcases and parties presented by Chapter Music & Our Golden Friend, Laneway Presents, Astral People, and more.

New Artists Added:

The lineup welcomes over 20 new additions, including:

Anieszka (AU)

Buffalo Hunt (USA)

Devaura (AU)

Dyan Tai (AU/MY)

Enny (UK)

Jude York (AU)

Keelan Mak (AU)

Moonchild Sanelly (South Africa)

Ngaiire (AU)

O. (UK)

Wet Kiss (AU)

Full Lineup and Ticketing:

Find the complete list of artists, speakers, and special events on the SXSW Sydney website (sxswsydney.com).

Two Ways to Attend:

SXSW Sydney Badges: Grant access to everything – conferences, workshops, showcases, networking events, parties, the Tech & Innovation Expo, and more.

SXSW Sydney Music Festival Wristbands: Give access to all Music Festival showcases (over 200 artists!) at iconic venues across the precinct.

Don’t miss out! Grab your Badge or Wristband now at sxswsydney.com.

SXSW Sydney: A week-long celebration of music featuring global and local industry leaders, electrifying music showcases and parties, all set against the backdrop of Sydney’s vibrant cultural scene.