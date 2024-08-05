SXSW Sydney 2024: Our Top Picks for Aussie Artists

We are stoked to see so many incredible local acts on the lineup for the SXSW Sydney 2024. If last year’s SXSW Sydney was anything to go by, we are expecting yet again to clock up another 100+ hours of gig time. From rising stars to established acts, this year’s lineup is set to deliver a diverse and electrifying showcase of Australian music.

Get ready to discover new favourites and experience the best of local music. Here are the Aussie acts we’re most excited to see at SXSW Sydney 2024.

This multi-talented creative is a force to be reckoned with. With a background in music, acting, and production, Madon’s authentic storytelling and humility shine through in her music.

This dynamic duo is taking the Aussie music scene by storm with their catchy choruses and high-energy performances. With a string of collaborations and tours under their belt, Dear Sunday is one to watch.

Sydney’s sonic architect is pushing the boundaries of electronic, soul, and neoclassical music. With a sophomore album on the horizon, Blazé’s eclectic sound is sure to captivate.

These two Marranunggu rap kings are joining forces for an explosive alliance of rhyme, dance, and style. Don’t miss out on the hip-hop party of the year!

With her Australian Music Prize-nominated debut album JULIA, Webster’s unique voice and songwriting have earned her critical acclaim. Her indie-pop gems are not to be missed.

This multi-talented artist has emerged as a bedroom pop sensation, with a tightrope balance of bravado and self-doubt. Ward’s relatable and hopeful sound has earned him a spot as Ticketmaster’s 2023 Breakthrough Artist.

With their danceable alt-indie pop tracks and nostalgic sounds, Moving Stills have established a reputation as a must-see live act. Their latest album Wabi Sabi is a testament to their growing talent.

This all-woman rock band is known for their high-octane live shows and meaningful lyricism. With a string of singles and festival appearances under their belt, The Buoys are carving out a fresh space in the indie guitar scene.

With over 3 million streams on Spotify, Kitschen Boy has found a home alongside some of Australian indie rock’s finest. Their synth-packed, noisy jangle is not to be missed.

Hailing from the APY Lands, Dem Mob is strengthening culture through song and stories. As the first rappers to perform and record in both Pitjantjatjara and English, Dem Mob is carving a new path in hip hop.

Don’t miss these incredible Aussie acts at SXSW Sydney 2024! Grab your tickets now and experience the best of local music.