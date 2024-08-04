YASEF IS FOREVER laments feeling like ‘Side Character’ on bright pop single

On ‘Side Character’, YASEF IS FOREVER takes aim at a partner who’d “shove me off while you’re in your light”.

If you’ve ever felt an extra in someone else’s main character plotline, then Sydney artist YASEF IS FOREVER has the track for you.

Titled ‘Side Character’, the new track sees the R&B musician reflect on the feeling of being second to a “movie star”, with the assist of bright, poppy production.

The track opens with plucky acoustic guitar melodies before introducing a bedroom-pop style beat, with YASEF IS FOREVER’s layered vocals immediately pulling focus.

His sound immediately recalls the intimate pop quality of peers like Alfie Templeman or Thomas Headon, with a singer-songwriter quality that breezes by on sparse instrumentation and forefronts his soul-baring lyrics.

For all its pop flourishes — which come to include electronic flourishes and a catchy hook that’s destined for earworm status — ‘Side Character’ also possesses an ear for more diverse sounds.

On the second verse, YASEF IS FOREVER leans into hip-hop and R&B styles with rapid-fire cadences and rap-like delivery.

It’s a testament to YASEF IS FOREVER’s versatility that he can draw from such a broad sonic palette within the confines of a digestible pop track.

It’s perhaps to be expected for an artist who counts The Weeknd and Frank Ocean as inspirations, and these influences also shine through in his lyrics.

Taking square aim at a flame whose narcissistic personality left him “bleeding out”, the track offers a complex look into the kind relationship that robs our spark.

“All your demons, I was feeding them,” he spits on the second verse, “shove me off while you’re in your light.” It’s a deeply relatable and honest track that highlights YASEF IS FOREVER’s clear knack for personal storytelling.

‘Side Character’ adds to a string of singles released by YASEF IS FOREVER this year, with his debut track, ‘Sometimes’, arriving in 2020.

Listen to the artist’s latest track ‘Side Character’ below.