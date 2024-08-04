MOD: The Artist Behind the Beats

Get ready to dive into the creative mind of MOD, a trailblazing artist who’s making waves in the music scene with his unique sound

In this exclusive interview, MOD opens up about his latest release, ‘Rolex‘, a fusion of nightclub beats and hip-hop swagger that’s turning heads. With a fascination for diverse music genres and a desire to push boundaries, MOD shares his approach to blending styles and his inspirations, from Kanye West to Childish Gambino.

Learn about his songwriting process, vocal experimentation, and German heritage, which all contribute to his distinctive sound. Plus, we get the low down on what’s next for MOD, including upcoming releases and exciting projects on the horizon.

Happy: What are you up to today?

MOD: Today I’m patting myself on the back for a successful release so far and working on lyrics for another song.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?

MOD: My approach is my fascination for all music genres, taking what I like from one and adding it to another, also my desire to find and create something different.

Happy: Your single ‘Rolex’ combines nightclub beats with hip-hop swagger. Can you tell us about your approach to blending different styles?

MOD: I was listening to Kanye’s music and took inspiration with his spacey flow delivery and felt it would fit perfectly with this track.

Happy: How do you typically approach songwriting and production, and what inspired the direction of ‘Rolex’?

MOD: My process to making a new song is usually testing out a couple melodies and depending on what we land on I test out a singing tone or a rap approach sometimes it’s both, when I heard the beat for Rolex I knew I had to make it special because the beat Boy Bleu made was just incredible, the verses I had written within minutes but for the chorus I was trying to capture a more melodic spacey tune to match not only the beat but the freedom I felt hearing it as well.

Happy: Your cadence is incredibly dynamic, shifting between different delivery styles. Can you walk us through your thought process when experimenting with vocals?

MOD: Through the years I’ve trusted my singing ability more and more but also I’ve seen my lyrics improve as well, my producers understand my strange ear for beats and aren’t afraid to paint outside the box with me, mainly the fear of being different no longer scares me

Happy: Who are some of your biggest influences, and how do they shape your unique sound?

MOD: My biggest influences are Childish Gambino, all of Odd Future, MF DOOM, Kanye, J Cole and a few others but I mainly listen to these guys and have always admired their use of colorful lyrics and strange beat selections, they’ve always stood out to me and that’s what I hope to achieve through my own music.

Happy: How does your German heritage influence your music, if at all?

MOD: Growing up in Germany my dad would DJ a ton of clubs during my childhood and I’d have the opportunity to hear him fuse American music and style to a German crowd whether it be through pop, rock, rap, etc he could always play to any crowd and I wanted to be able to do the same.

Happy: What’s next for MOD, and are there any exciting projects or releases on the horizon?

MOD: I’ll be dropping a couple more rap singles and then I’ll be dropping my alternative pop/ RnB tracks to broaden my scope, a few songs to keep an eye out for would be WEST SIDE, SUNSHINE, DOH and PURPLE

Happy: What makes you happy?

MOD: The times I find true happiness is when I’m on stage and I can tell the crowd is loving what I’m putting down also when I’m around family.