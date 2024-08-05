Yulli’s Brews bring it with FREE Pool, sublime curries and FREE music

Yulli’s Brews – Happy Mags and Sydney’s favourite brewery, plant based eats, and live music venue is revving up the music scene again!

After a brief hiatus, Yulli’s Brews has announced an epic lineup of free live music gigs, free pool, crazy good curries – Eggplant Penang, Tofu Laksa and Tom Yum Noodle Soup plus rice, naan and rotis, and all you can eat dim sims thanks to a funding grant from the NSW Government!

It’s safe to say our love affair with the coolest venue/brewery this side of NSW, is still thriving.

What’s On

Free pool all week (yes, you read that right – FREE!)

Wednesday: Happy Hour 4-6 pm (because who doesn’t love a good deal?)

Thursday: Curries and live jazz from 6:30 pm, $15 beer/cider jugs (um, yum!)

Friday: ‘Canned Heat’ live bands from 8 pm, Happy Hour 4-6 pm (get ready to rock!)

Saturday: ‘Saturday Spins’ with live vinyl DJ 5-8 pm and veg box raffle (groovy vibes only!)

Sunday: ‘Dusty Sundays’ 5-7 pm with live blues and jazz, $35 all-you-can-eat vegan dim sims (the perfect chill-out session!)

Meet the Lineup

Aislinn Young

Sevilles

Ariel

S Bends

Giant Hammer

Jacob Turl

Hopeless Youth Group

Med Heads

Pizza Boys

Sloan Peterson

Ned Olive

Boyfriend Material

Father’s Favourite

Joe Ghatt (NZ)

Check out the full gig guide at Yulli’s Brews here.