Five New Aussie Music Releases We Are Digging Right Now

The only way to get over the Monday mood that can invariably hit you like a tonne of bricks is music baby!

Here are the Best New Australian Music Releases that will lift the cloud hanging over your head – for those that don’t like Mondays anyways!

For everyone else – these tracks are just another reason to dance like you mean it. Without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.

Jimi the Kween – ‘Starlight’ (feat. Zoë Badwi)

Jimi the Kween is back with a dazzling new single, ‘Starlight’, featuring Australian pop icon Zoë Badwi. This cover of the 2001 hit single by The Supermen Lovers was long over due – Jimi the Kween has given it the drop of gold it needed to bring it back to the dance floor.

Sycco – ‘Monkey Madness’ First Nations singer, songwriter, and producer Sycco releases ‘Monkey Madness’, a high-octane track with relentless drum breaks and syrupy auto-tune vocals. This is the poster child for her debut LP Zorb, out August 23rd.

Sarah Yagki – ‘Just A Ghost’

Lebanese/Australian alt-pop artist YAGKI has unveiled her melancholic single, ‘Just A Ghost’. With indie-rock-coloured guitars, glistening pop synths, and heartfelt vocals, this track is an emotional journey of self-discovery.

Stirr – ‘The Whale’

Sydney-based project Stirr blends alt-indie, shoegaze, and post-punk sounds in their debut single, ‘The Whale’. Catch them on tour at Petersham Bowlo 08/08, Trocadero Room 23/08, Shark Bar 12/10, and North Gong Hotel 13/10.

Emma Russack – ‘That’s Not Free’

And last but not least, new music from folk-pop artist Emma Russack, with ‘That’s Not Free’, the third single from her forthcoming album About the Girl. This introspective track explores the impulse to win or prove oneself after a relationship ends.

