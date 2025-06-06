New Music Friday featuring Boy Soda, Bakers Eddy and Jet City Sports Club

A new week means a fresh opportunity to explore all the latest drops on New Music Friday!
Welcome to another edition of New Music Friday, where we spotlight the finest sounds from the Southern Hemisphere—plus a few standout global gems.
This week’s lineup is stacked with indie anthems, dreamy soundscapes, punk fury, and soulful grooves—each track offering something bold, intimate, or downright exhilarating.
Whether you’re craving poetic introspection, high-energy chaos, or sunbeam-soft melodies, there’s a new obsession waiting for you.
Kicking things off, Melbourne’s Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird return with the hauntingly beautiful ‘My Ghost & It’s Crawling,’ while Phoebe Rings transport us with their dreamy debut album Aseurai.
Bakers Eddy deliver an emo-tinged alt-rock punch on their new EP, Boy Soda smooths things out with jazz-laced R&B, and 1300 turn bread into a bass-heavy meme-rap banger.
Meanwhile, HOON and Dead Mall bring the noise with garage-punk and hardcore fury, Jet City Sports Club slow it down with aching jangle-pop, and Wet Kiss dive headfirst into glam-rock theatrics.
Plus, don’t miss soulful newcomers like Jaye Tuiaki and the raw energy of The Maggie Pills.
Press play and dive in—your weekend soundtrack starts here.
Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird – ‘My Ghost & It’s Crawling’
Melbourne indie heroes Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird return with the brooding and poetic new single ‘My Ghost & It’s Crawling,’ out now ahead of their upcoming album Rosewater Crocodile (out July 10). Frontman Lachlan Rose delivers raw, cinematic lyrics that explore haunting memories and love’s lingering spirits, wrapped in a slow-burning, emotionally charged soundscape. With nods to The National and Matt Corby but unmistakably their own, the track signals a new peak in the band’s evolving artistry. As they gear up for a national tour, Cousin Tony’s continue to prove why they’re one of Australia’s most compelling indie acts.
Phoebe Rings – ‘ASEURAI’
Out today, Aotearoa’s dream-pop quartet Phoebe Rings drop their debut album Aseurai, a shimmering blend of nostalgic synths, cyclical lullabies, and sunbeam-soft melodies. Lead single ‘Playground Song’ floats on warm synth textures, acoustic guitars, and a dreamy flute solo, capturing childhood memories with a tender, reflective touch. After supporting Japanese Breakfast in Auckland and announcing new dates across Japan, Korea, and the US, Phoebe Rings continue weaving their signature spacey yet grounded sound—drawing from city-pop, disco, and indie influences—into a lush, collaborative project that feels both intimate and expansive. Dive in and get lost in their radiant soundscape.
Bakers Eddy – ‘I’m Doing Better’
Bakers Eddy drop their raw and radiant six-track EP I’m Doing Better, out now via ADA. Blending alt-rock, pop, and 2000s garage vibes with energetic pop-punk melodies, the Naarm-based, Aotearoa-raised band get deeply personal yet high-energy. Standout singles like the triple j-supported ‘Manners Street’, the fan-fave ‘Dust On My Brain’, and the vulnerable focus track ‘Hopeless Dreams’ reveal a fresh direction, wearing emo and pop-punk influences proudly. Frontman Ciarann Babbington reflects on growth, struggles, and hope, making this EP a heartfelt ride.
Boy Soda – ‘Blink Twice’
Boy Soda’s new single ‘Blink Twice’ is a smooth, jazz-infused R&B groove with hints of hip-hop swagger. Rich live instrumentation—including soulful horns and warm basslines—creates a honeyed soundscape, while his velvety vocals glide effortlessly. The track builds with anticipation, climaxing in a vibrant trumpet flourish before the bass drops, adding a rush of energy. Lyrically, ‘Blink Twice’ reflects on media overconsumption and the search for authenticity, serving as a reminder to stay grounded. With its lush production and introspective vibe, the song cements Boy Soda as a rising force in modern soul, blending Frank Ocean’s introspection with Miguel’s sensual groove.
The Grogans – ‘Have A Little Dream’
Melbourne garage rock trio The Grogans unleash ‘Have A Little Dream,’ a standout from their freshly dropped album Stagger via CW Records x Community Music. The track pulses with gritty, groovy riffs and a playful, nostalgic vibe wrapped in thick reverb, perfectly capturing the band’s raw, on-the-road energy. Recorded and mixed during their whirlwind US and Canada tour, ‘Have A Little Dream’ embodies the album’s jagged, ever-changing style while exploring themes of hope and escape. It’s a fun, spirited slice of rock that feels both immediate and timeless—pure Grogans charm.
Wolf Alice – ‘Bloom Baby Bloom’
Wolf Alice are breaking new ground with their explosive new single, ‘Bloom Baby Bloom.’ After four years since Blue Weekend, the band take a bold leap away from their folky roots into a raw, electrifying rock anthem. Ellie Rowsell’s vocals soar with fierce intensity, channeling Axl Rose vibes while singing unapologetically about womanhood. The track kicks off with playful piano and claps but quickly dives into a powerful, liberating roar. It’s a fiery, emotional journey about shedding expectations and owning your worth. This is just the start of a thrilling new chapter ahead of their album The Clearing, dropping August 29.
Alex G – ‘Afterlife’
Philadelphia’s Alex G finally returns with ‘Afterlife,’ the shimmering first single from his tenth album Headlights—and his RCA debut. The track floats on twinkling mandolin and eerie synths that feel like a dreamy mix of a haunted music box and a late-night TV glow. Inspired by the surreal vibes of Jane Schoenbrun’s film I Saw The TV Glow, Alex G sings about chasing a mysterious “light” that’s both mesmerising and unsettling. His fragile falsetto and slanted rhythms paint a vivid picture of longing and searching, caught between worlds and memories, making ‘Afterlife’ a captivating step into his ever-evolving soundscape.
1300 – ‘BANGALANG’
1300 are back and sillier than ever with ‘BANGALANG’—a high-octane, bass-thumping ode to bread. Yes, bread. With club-ready beats courtesy of pokari.sweat and Nerdie, and a hook that was literally born out of a spontaneous studio jam (“Bangalang alang alang alang”), the Korean-Aussie rap crew tap into pure, playful chaos. Trading bars in Korean and English about everything from croquettes to Asian-style pastries, DALI HART, goyo, and rako serve up this carb-loaded banger with zero pretence. Released via JADED, ‘BANGALANG’ proves 1300 haven’t lost their flair for wild, genre-mashing invention—just don’t overthink it. It’s not that deep.
Arabella and The Heist – Ruckus
Arabella and The Heist crank the dial with ‘Ruckus’—a filthy, fuzzed-out house party anthem that doesn’t ask permission. Out June 6, the Naarm-based four-piece tear into overdriven guitars, snarling vocals and breakneck drums, bottling the chaos of a busted speaker at 3am and tossing it onstage. Equal parts punk defiance and dancefloor delirium, ‘Ruckus’ is a siren call to anyone itching for release. It’s loud, fast, and impossible to ignore—just like the band themselves. Catch them flinging this unholy racket across a 7-date East Coast tour, primed to solidify their status as one of Australia’s most electrifying new acts.
HOON – Trainspotting
‘Trainspotting’ is a searing garage-punk blitz from HOON’s new record Speed and Fatigue—a snarling anthem built for flailing limbs and shouted lyrics. Bursting with breakneck riffs, thunderous drums and cathartic chants, it captures the band’s signature chaos with a sharpened edge. Produced by Jeremy Player and The Shed Sound Laboratory, the track channels HOON’s rage at the absurdities of modern life—burnout, housing stress, censorship and all—into something brutally loud and weirdly uplifting. It’s HOON in full flight: pissed off, fired up, and refusing to let the pressure break them. Hit play and let it steamroll your week.
Jet City Sports Club – ‘In Morphine’
Jet City Sports Club are diving deep with their new single ‘In Morphine’—a shimmering slow burn that hits harder with every listen. A sonic shift for the Eora/Sydney trio, the track dials into raw emotion, space, and that ache of being far from someone you love. It’s a standout moment of vulnerability from a band usually known for their sunny jangle-pop glow. Fresh off signing with Select Music and Base Level One, they’re heading into their biggest year yet—kicking off with their first East Coast headline tour this June. ‘In Morphine’ is out now, and it’s a must-add to your playlist.
Wet Kiss – ‘Chick from Nowhere’
Wet Kiss plunge headfirst into glam-rock delirium on ‘Chick from Nowhere’—a cracked saloon ballad turned operatic scream into the void. Brenna O growls and glitters her way through tales of pickup culture, reinvention, and being gloriously untraceable in a foreign city. What starts as a janky piano tune explodes into maximalist rock theatre, with Aldo’s Manilow keys and a chorus built for lipstick-stained singalongs. Written during a euphoric Melbourne comedown and steeped in Berlin’s sleaze, it’s a perfect distillation of Wet Kiss’ vision: pop as performance art, punk as persona, and fantasy as survival. Reality bites—so dress up.
The Darlings Family Trust – ‘Fields of Family’
‘Fields of Family’ is the latest single from The Darlings Family Trust, and it’s a heartfelt gem wrapped in warm harmonies and lush guitar textures. The first taste of their forthcoming debut album Truth Be Told, the track captures the band’s signature blend of fingerstyle folk, indie-rock grit, and country storytelling. Based in Gordon and Ballarat, the group weave sprawling tales through unison vocals and layered instrumentation that feels both grounded and expansive. It’s a stirring introduction to what’s shaping up to be a standout debut. Truth Be Told drops this year—get this one in your ears now.
Harris – ‘Koyasan’
Noah Harris (aka Harris) returns with ‘Koyasan,’ a dreamy yet disarming indie rock gem that wrestles with long-distance longing and creative stasis. Written between Melbourne and Paris, the track blends lo-fi textures, falsetto vocals, and ambient synths with Harris’s signature lyrical intimacy. While his work with Fan Girl is all noise and chaos, ‘Koyasan’ dials it back—trading anthemic hooks for atmospheric honesty. The song’s namesake might be a sacred mountain in Japan, but don’t expect serenity—this one sits in the ache. Catch Harris debuting it live in London on June 5, supporting Trace Mountains at The Windmill, Brixton.
Jaye Tuiaki – ‘Show Me The Way’
Rising South Auckland talent Jaye Tuiaki drops his debut single, ‘Show Me The Way,’ a soulful blend of R&B, reggae, and Pacific vibes that channels faith, family, and culture. At just 22, Jaye’s smooth, heartfelt track reflects his journey from church choirs to the world stage, capturing gratitude and hope through life’s ups and downs. Produced by Brotha D, the stripped-back tune highlights Jaye’s raw talent and uplifting message. With roots deep in Aotearoa’s rich musical landscape, ‘Show Me The Way’ is a radiant introduction to an artist set to inspire and connect across the Pacific and beyond.
The Maggie Pills – ‘Velobell’
Naarm/Melbourne punk crew The Maggie Pills crash back with their haunting new single, ‘Velobell.’ Fronted by Delfi Sorondo’s breathy, raw vocals, the track builds from discordant chords into a fierce blast of grunge distortion and punk urgency, powered by galloping bass and explosive drums. A gripping message of resilience shines through, tackling grief, burnout, and emptiness with a howl from the void — “You’re still in there, and you’re not alone.” Their dark, dreamlike video matches the song’s intensity, plunging viewers into suffocating chaos.
Dead Mall – ‘SUPERLIMINAL’
Newcastle punks Dead Mall drop their hard-hitting new single and title track ‘SUPERLIMINAL’ ahead of their debut album out August 21. This track is their most melody-driven yet, with catchy vocal hooks and a razor-sharp, drop-tuned riff that channels raw energy and speed. Lyrically, it dives into the toxic influence of media and political divides on relationships, exposing how anxieties are exploited for ratings. Produced in-house by guitarist Darcy Long, the album blends hardcore roots with alt-rock, nu-metal, and electronica, creating the ultimate punk rock power jam.
Leanne Gallati – ‘Standoff’
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Leanne Gallati is back with her new single, ‘Standoff’ — a groovy, vibey anthem that effortlessly blends pop and rock vibes. Her powerful voice leads the track, starting gentle and building into a soaring chorus complete with a full backing choir that lifts the energy sky-high. Known for lighting up venues like Brooklyn Bowl and Mercury Lounge, Leanne’s theatrical roots and funk-rock past shine through in this confident, feel-good jam. ‘Standoff’ invites listeners to let go, groove, and soak in the uplifting power of her unmistakable sound — a stellar new chapter for this rising NYC talent.
Updated weekly Happys Mixtape has the absolute best new music that this week has to offer from Australia and around the world!