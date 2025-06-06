New Music Friday featuring Boy Soda, Bakers Eddy and Jet City Sports Club

A new week means a fresh opportunity to explore all the latest drops on New Music Friday! Welcome to another edition of New Music Friday, where we spotlight the finest sounds from the Southern Hemisphere—plus a few standout global gems.

This week’s lineup is stacked with indie anthems, dreamy soundscapes, punk fury, and soulful grooves—each track offering something bold, intimate, or downright exhilarating.

Whether you’re craving poetic introspection, high-energy chaos, or sunbeam-soft melodies, there’s a new obsession waiting for you.

Kicking things off, Melbourne’s Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird return with the hauntingly beautiful ‘My Ghost & It’s Crawling,’ while Phoebe Rings transport us with their dreamy debut album Aseurai.

Bakers Eddy deliver an emo-tinged alt-rock punch on their new EP, Boy Soda smooths things out with jazz-laced R&B, and 1300 turn bread into a bass-heavy meme-rap banger.

Meanwhile, HOON and Dead Mall bring the noise with garage-punk and hardcore fury, Jet City Sports Club slow it down with aching jangle-pop, and Wet Kiss dive headfirst into glam-rock theatrics.

Plus, don’t miss soulful newcomers like Jaye Tuiaki and the raw energy of The Maggie Pills.

Press play and dive in—your weekend soundtrack starts here.

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird – ‘My Ghost & It’s Crawling’

Melbourne indie heroes Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird return with the brooding and poetic new single ‘My Ghost & It’s Crawling,’ out now ahead of their upcoming album Rosewater Crocodile (out July 10). Frontman Lachlan Rose delivers raw, cinematic lyrics that explore haunting memories and love’s lingering spirits, wrapped in a slow-burning, emotionally charged soundscape. With nods to The National and Matt Corby but unmistakably their own, the track signals a new peak in the band’s evolving artistry. As they gear up for a national tour, Cousin Tony’s continue to prove why they’re one of Australia’s most compelling indie acts.

Phoebe Rings – ‘ASEURAI’

Out today, Aotearoa’s dream-pop quartet Phoebe Rings drop their debut album Aseurai, a shimmering blend of nostalgic synths, cyclical lullabies, and sunbeam-soft melodies. Lead single ‘Playground Song’ floats on warm synth textures, acoustic guitars, and a dreamy flute solo, capturing childhood memories with a tender, reflective touch. After supporting Japanese Breakfast in Auckland and announcing new dates across Japan, Korea, and the US, Phoebe Rings continue weaving their signature spacey yet grounded sound—drawing from city-pop, disco, and indie influences—into a lush, collaborative project that feels both intimate and expansive. Dive in and get lost in their radiant soundscape.

Bakers Eddy – ‘I’m Doing Better’

Bakers Eddy drop their raw and radiant six-track EP I’m Doing Better, out now via ADA. Blending alt-rock, pop, and 2000s garage vibes with energetic pop-punk melodies, the Naarm-based, Aotearoa-raised band get deeply personal yet high-energy. Standout singles like the triple j-supported ‘Manners Street’, the fan-fave ‘Dust On My Brain’, and the vulnerable focus track ‘Hopeless Dreams’ reveal a fresh direction, wearing emo and pop-punk influences proudly. Frontman Ciarann Babbington reflects on growth, struggles, and hope, making this EP a heartfelt ride.

Boy Soda – ‘Blink Twice’

Boy Soda’s new single ‘Blink Twice’ is a smooth, jazz-infused R&B groove with hints of hip-hop swagger. Rich live instrumentation—including soulful horns and warm basslines—creates a honeyed soundscape, while his velvety vocals glide effortlessly. The track builds with anticipation, climaxing in a vibrant trumpet flourish before the bass drops, adding a rush of energy. Lyrically, ‘Blink Twice’ reflects on media overconsumption and the search for authenticity, serving as a reminder to stay grounded. With its lush production and introspective vibe, the song cements Boy Soda as a rising force in modern soul, blending Frank Ocean’s introspection with Miguel’s sensual groove.

The Grogans – ‘Have A Little Dream’

Melbourne garage rock trio The Grogans unleash ‘Have A Little Dream,’ a standout from their freshly dropped album Stagger via CW Records x Community Music. The track pulses with gritty, groovy riffs and a playful, nostalgic vibe wrapped in thick reverb, perfectly capturing the band’s raw, on-the-road energy. Recorded and mixed during their whirlwind US and Canada tour, ‘Have A Little Dream’ embodies the album’s jagged, ever-changing style while exploring themes of hope and escape. It’s a fun, spirited slice of rock that feels both immediate and timeless—pure Grogans charm. Wolf Alice – ‘Bloom Baby Bloom’ Wolf Alice are breaking new ground with their explosive new single, ‘Bloom Baby Bloom.’ After four years since Blue Weekend, the band take a bold leap away from their folky roots into a raw, electrifying rock anthem. Ellie Rowsell’s vocals soar with fierce intensity, channeling Axl Rose vibes while singing unapologetically about womanhood. The track kicks off with playful piano and claps but quickly dives into a powerful, liberating roar. It’s a fiery, emotional journey about shedding expectations and owning your worth. This is just the start of a thrilling new chapter ahead of their album The Clearing, dropping August 29. Alex G – ‘Afterlife’

Philadelphia’s Alex G finally returns with ‘Afterlife,’ the shimmering first single from his tenth album Headlights—and his RCA debut. The track floats on twinkling mandolin and eerie synths that feel like a dreamy mix of a haunted music box and a late-night TV glow. Inspired by the surreal vibes of Jane Schoenbrun’s film I Saw The TV Glow, Alex G sings about chasing a mysterious “light” that’s both mesmerising and unsettling. His fragile falsetto and slanted rhythms paint a vivid picture of longing and searching, caught between worlds and memories, making ‘Afterlife’ a captivating step into his ever-evolving soundscape.

1300 – ‘BANGALANG’

1300 are back and sillier than ever with ‘BANGALANG’—a high-octane, bass-thumping ode to bread. Yes, bread. With club-ready beats courtesy of pokari.sweat and Nerdie, and a hook that was literally born out of a spontaneous studio jam (“Bangalang alang alang alang”), the Korean-Aussie rap crew tap into pure, playful chaos. Trading bars in Korean and English about everything from croquettes to Asian-style pastries, DALI HART, goyo, and rako serve up this carb-loaded banger with zero pretence. Released via JADED, ‘BANGALANG’ proves 1300 haven’t lost their flair for wild, genre-mashing invention—just don’t overthink it. It’s not that deep.

Arabella and The Heist – Ruckus

Arabella and The Heist crank the dial with ‘Ruckus’—a filthy, fuzzed-out house party anthem that doesn’t ask permission. Out June 6, the Naarm-based four-piece tear into overdriven guitars, snarling vocals and breakneck drums, bottling the chaos of a busted speaker at 3am and tossing it onstage. Equal parts punk defiance and dancefloor delirium, ‘Ruckus’ is a siren call to anyone itching for release. It’s loud, fast, and impossible to ignore—just like the band themselves. Catch them flinging this unholy racket across a 7-date East Coast tour, primed to solidify their status as one of Australia’s most electrifying new acts.

HOON – Trainspotting