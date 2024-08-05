Get your life in order with the debut live show of podcasting legends Two Broke Chicks

Two Broke Chicks are bringing their sage wisdom and life lessons to a debut live show in Sydney at the backend of this year.

If you’re a 20-something who has at some point been told (even by yourself) that you need to get your shit together, then you’ve likely stumbled upon the uber-popular podcast, Two Broke Chicks.

Co-hosted by Sal and Al, the Australian podcast sees the two journalists offer their life lessons around living a richer life, from career advice to budgeting to navigating a breakup.

Sure, there’s plenty of self-help content out there (this writer has a truckful’s with) but often it’s delivered in a way that feels as though the author is looking down their nose at you.

On Two Broke Chicks, however, Sal and Al offer their sage wisdom through their own experience, because they’ve been there too.

It helps that the twin flame duo offer a welcome serving of banter and humour while sharing their advice — a nice distraction from the boss who refuses to increase your pay or the guy who ghosted you on a dating app (but you still love him, anyway).

Until now, we’ve only been able to heed Sal and Al’s wisdom through Two Broke Chicks on our designated podcast app, which is why news of their debut live show later this year is particularly exciting.

That’s right, the pair are putting on a show in Sydney this October, bringing their effortless chinwags and candid guidance to the Seymour Centre in Darlington.

Struggling with the cost of living crisis (I’m looking at you, olive oil)? In need of a pre-summer glow-up? Or simply feel like a gasbag session with two gals you’ve only ever heard in your “earholes”?

Then you absolutely should grab tickets to Two Broke Chicks’ debut live show. Sal and Al will steal the spotlight at Seymour Centre’s York Theatre on Saturday, October 12 (7:30pm), offering the perfect night out for you and the gang with some life lessons to boot.

Find tickets to Two Broke Chicks’ debut live show at York Theatre on October 12 here.