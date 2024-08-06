Lillith is done with all ‘Your Games’ on dark-pop debut single

On her sinister debut single ‘Your Games’, Sydney singer-songwriter Lillith sees right through all the toxic manipulation.

Lillith has established what’s sure to be a bright future with ‘Your Games’, a stirring pop ballad that serves as her debut single.

The track, produced by Nick Zaharias, sees the Sydney singer-songwriter take square aim at a toxic partner, as backed by acoustic guitar melodies and soaring vocal moments.

‘Your Games’ opens with whispery harmonies that immediately recall the likes of Billie Eilish, establishing a haunting sound that’s carried by plucky guitar strums.

What begins as an acoustic ballad later transforms into something punchier, as Lillith sings alongside propulsive kick drums and almost circus-like keys.

There’s a simplicity to the production that makes ‘Your Games’ feel distinctly intimate. The twangy guitars feel improvisational and the sparse instrumentation carries the song’s blissful feel.

Listen a little closer, however, and there’s darker flourishes that add a more moody texture, from the brooding baritones to the sinister electronic flourishes.

While the influence of Eilish is clear — with a dark-pop feel reminiscent of her debut album — Lillith makes the sound her own through the sheer charisma of her voice.

She flits from breathy purrs to vulnerable voice cracks with finesse, again making the track feel intimate and personal.

Naturally, much of the track’s enchanting sound is owed to Lillith’s range, as she stretches her vocals flexibly around whatever the production calls for.

Lillith tops it all off with some incisive lyricism, charting her efforts to “bandage all [the] wounds” of someone who just left her “burned.”

A scorching takedown of the kind of partner who “patch[es] me up with your lies,” ‘Your Games’ ultimately finds Lillith in a place of empowerment, as she vows to escape all the games and reject “fix[ing] somebody who won’t even try.”

It’s a universal tale of heartbreak that brims with vulnerability, to the point where you could imagine it being scrawled in the pages of Lillith’s own diary.

While the polished sound and masterful lyrics would be a feat for any artist, ‘Your Games’ is doubly impressive given that it marks Lillith’s first-ever release. If it’s anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Listen to Lillith’s debut single ‘Your Games’ below.