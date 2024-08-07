Winter Sessions and Ekka Eve: Here’s all the events hitting Greaser this August

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane’s music mecca, is set to ignite this August with a killer lineup of local and touring acts at Greaser!

From indie rock to punk, prog, and everything in between, there’s something for every music lover. Kicking off with Sunbound, the month is packed with highlights, including Ekka Eve celebrations with Melaleuca, and a visit from Sydney’s Kingdom Calm.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover new favourite bands and enjoy some of the best live music Brisbane has to offer. With a diverse range of acts and an electric atmosphere, Greaser is the place to be this August.

So mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready to rock out in the Valley!

Check out the full gig guide for below:

Tuesday, August 6th

Sunbound takes the stage with King Hideous, Garden Eyes, and The Phosphenes for a night of indie rock goodness.

Thursday, August 8th

Winter Sessions kicks off with Whitt’s End, supported by Ashtray Avenue, Harley Meszaros, Max Bader & The Upstairs Neighbours, and Left Cassette.

Friday, August 9th

Cosmica launches their latest EP with Milk Before Bed?

Saturday, August 10th

The Rebel’s Grace headlines Winter Sessions with Ashtray Avenue, News To Me, Palena, and OK-36.

Tuesday, August 13th (Ekka Eve)

Melaleuca celebrates Ekka Eve with Blue Diner, Snowgum, and Red Hill.

Thursday, August 15th

The Wish Fulfilled embarks on a cosmic journey with Sam Wrangle and River City Villains.

Friday, August 16th

Bottlerockets blast off with Transmissions From The Water Tower and Joe’s Band.

Saturday, August 17th

Wishbone rocks out with Haret.

Thursday, August 22nd

Vacant Valley brings their anthemic indie rock with Shed Fiends and Bakerfield.

Friday, August 23rd

Hatless takes the stage with Goodbye Spacebear and Sam Wrangle.

Saturday, August 24th

Bad Fiction headlines with Blind Corners and Max Bader & The Upstairs Neighbours.

Thursday, August 29th

Kingdom Calm visits from Sydney with Golden Sunbird.

Friday, August 30th

The Mess We’re In rocks out with Trillions and Burn Your Name.

Saturday, August 31st

Eora/Sydney-based five-piece band Fangz, close out the month with their punk rock sound.

Head to Greaser Bar for more info.