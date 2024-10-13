Interview: 12:51 Spare a minute to chat about pottery and their local music scene 

Indie-pop rockers 12:51 shared with us a few of their favourite things, and what makes Newcastle so special for up and coming artists

It has been said many times, that Newcastle is producing some of the greatest Australian talent in recent times.

Most times a great new piece of music is released it is from Newy, and Indie-Pop outfit 12:51 is no different.

They have had an absolute stunner of a year so far with a slew of releases across the calendar.

The pinnacle of which has been their latest EP Pre-Madonna, a 5-track setlist that they have recently taken on tour.

The Newy locals were able to spare a minute or two out of their tour schedule to have a chat with us.

Chatting all things Newcastle and beyond, from beginning pottery to your new listen from local Newcastle talent.

So check out their new EP above and enjoy our interview with 12:51 below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

12:51: Today we’re playing a release show for our EP at The Hamilton Station Hotel as part of our Pre-Madonna Tour. Kayne also found time for a bit of pottery so keep a lookout for 12:51 teapots.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you are from, what do you love about it?

12:51: Robbie and Röss are from Newcastle, Kayne is from Taree, and Oscar is from Coffs Harbour. We love Newcastle for its beaches, scenery, atmosphere, and support of creative arts.

We have many talented and passionate artists in this area.

HAPPY: What did you listen to growing up?

KAYNE: Depends on what time of my childhood we’re looking at. After listening to enough of my Dad’s pub rock and new wave bands I began developing my own music taste, going through whatever I found interesting from EDM to metal to alternative indie.

ROBBIE: As a child, I was introduced to music through my dad’s songs which are more folk and blues-oriented.

As a teenager, I began listening to a variety of genres such as Pop-Punk, Metal, and instrumental genres in my teenage years. (Trivium, Polyphia, Nirvana, Bullet for My Valentine)

RÖSS: I listened to a variety of different artists growing up. As a kid, you are quite impressionable, so besides my own tastes, I was influenced by my parents and friends.

Though as I got older and became more interested in music, I listened to bands such as The Delta Riggs, Late of the Pier, The Last Shadow Puppets, MGMT, and The Strokes.



OSCAR: My early influences included a lot of rock artists such as Silverchair. Growing up I also played trumpet and drums in school Jazz bands. This led me to researching and listening to Jazz legends such as Miles Davis, Coltrane and Monk.

HAPPY: What is the origin story of your band name?



12:51: One of the challenges when starting a band is finding a good name. Many bands choose to pay respects to their influences through referencing them in their band name.

Around the time we formed, Röss had really gotten into The Strokes and suggested 12:51, as using a time for a band name would be unique.



HAPPY: Given the blend of indie rock, electronic elements, and hints of jazz in “Pre-Madonna,” what are the key musical influences that have shaped 12:51’s sound?

12:51: We see our musical influences like a Venn diagram. Sometimes there is a sound or an artist/song which we all enjoy listening to, or consider to be an influence.

Where we don’t overlap, it allows us the chance to implement different styles and techniques that may not typically be found in that genre. Not trying to fit a specific mould has allowed us to approach composition more creatively by embracing these different elements and creating a sound that is uniquely ours.

HAPPY: Can you describe your collaborative process as a band? How do you balance individual ideas and create a cohesive sound?

12:51: Our ideology is that no idea is a bad idea. This allows the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. Egos do not belong in a collaborative space so it is essential to always be willing to compromise as our goal is to create a final product that we’re all happy with. It’s a really fun process!

HAPPY: What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given about the music industry?

OSCAR: Write and play what you want to as it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. After all, what’s the point in creating art if the process and final product is not something you love!

ROBBIE: Never stop learning! If you think you’ve mastered your instrument, you haven’t. There is always something new to learn. Whether it’s improving your technique, learning the music of another culture or exposing yourself to a new genre.

TRENT: Carpe diem! But be realistic and understand that it takes time to bear fruit. Everyone’s journey is unique and you should never give up on what you feel you’re meant to do. In terms of the music industry, it’s important to release music regularly and maintain an active presence online.

KAYNE: We all win when we work together instead of being competitive and bitter. It’s better to enjoy everyone’s art, music and company.

HAPPY: As a Newcastle-based band, how does the local music scene influence and support your music?

12:51: The Newcastle music scene is quite welcoming and kind to new and upcoming bands. There are so many venues who actively support live and local musicians.

As well, The University of Newcastle has an annual band comp that promotes artists and has led to us obtaining further gig opportunities. Newcastle also regularly holds a festival called “West Best Bloc Fest” by Band-Aid Bookings which showcases some of Newy’s incredible talent.

HAPPY: Are there any emerging artists or bands that you’re particularly excited about?



12:51: There are so many artists and bands that deserve their moment. It’s honestly really hard to only pick a couple! A few local acts we love are Lost Plaza, Carnivara, Hey Lenny, Herd Immunity, Chain Daisy, Pilot Buffalo, Suede Effect, Goon Gremlins, Lemon Joe, Lemonise, and Regikay.

To all those reading, make sure you go and check out each one of these amazing acts!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

12:51: The idea that our music/art may connect positively whether that be to help someone through something or inspire them in some way means a lot to us.

Seeing or hearing that people enjoy or appreciate our music is also uplifting. Adding on to that, composing, performing and/or working in the studio are some of our happy places.

Outside of music, we enjoy spending time with family, friends and partners, having some downtime to ourselves, or having a fun night out.