Bask in the pure indie rock resplendence of 12:51’s new single ‘Pre-Madonna’

We’re celebrating the release of 12:51’s new EP by revelling in the summery glory of title track ‘Pre-Madonna’.

‘Pre-Madonna’, the latest single from 12:51, arrives on what feels like the cusp of a breakout moment for the band.

A groove-laden indie rock gem, the track sees the Newcastle-born four-piece — consisting of bandmates Ross, Robbie, Kayne and Oscar — deliver sunny guitar melodies and effortless vibes.

‘Pre-Madonna’ opens with spacey synths and glittery electronic keys, before screeching electric guitars and steady percussion usher in a heavier energy.

Driving it all is that irresistible bassline, which provides the backdrop for textural flourishes like shimmering cymbals and melodic guitar riffs.

Perhaps the major drawcard of ‘Pre-Madonna’ is the captivating vocal performance. It brims with a raw and rustic quality, and flits between soaring harmonies and more guttural moments with finesse.

There’s even room for backing vocal riffs so airy they might just touch the heavens.

Later, 12:51 strip back the instrumentation for a purely-guitar driven sequence, punctuated by vocoder effects and a nimble-fingered electric solo that almost veers towards jazz.

This improvisational feel is what keeps ‘Pre-Madonna’ consistently engaging, as each bandmate has clearly mastered their talent and work together in perfect synchronicity.

With it’s quintessential indie-rock feel, ‘Pre-Madonna’ delivers the sonic equivalent of a summer’s afternoon, or the perfect accompaniment to a road trip on a wide-open highway.

12:51 top it all off with equally engaging lyricism, which makes multiple references to fairy tales and majestic kingdoms.

‘Pre-Madonna’ is accompanied by an official music video, which follows a nurse clocking off her shift only to discover her partner has had a rendezvous with someone else.

‘Pre-Madonna’ is the title track of 12:51’s five-track EP, which is set for release on September 27.

In the meantime, get a taste of what’s to come with 12:51’s new single ‘Pre-Madonna’ below, and watch the music video above.