Spring Festival Heading to Barangaroo this October

Based in the iconic Barangaroo Avenue, Spring in the Streets will celebrate spring over the 11th, 18th and 25th of October.

Running from 4:30pm to late, the celebration will close the avenue to vehicles and allow Sydney-siders to explore all that the precinct has to offer.

With a focus on live music, fresh food and bar hopping, Spring in the Streets will be an open-air festivity for locals and visitors alike.

A pop-up over lunch will have DJ’s playing in the streets from 12pm-2pm, setting the scene for later celebrations.

Opening night on the 11th will be celebrating jazz, with a lineup showcasing talent such as Ella Haber, GODTET, Tiana Khasi, Steph Grace Duo and Junio.

Night two features funk and RnB with guests like DJ Diola and Jade Kenji, while the third and final night focuses on soul and blues with the likes of DJ CMAN and ROSHANI.

If you don’t want to miss a single sound, you can rest assured that Barangaroo Avenue will be lined with tasty takeaway treats from vendors including Baharat, Ume Burger and Spago.

For those who have been waiting for a sun-soaked, spring cocktail, over twenty venues will be featuring irresistible happy hour deals, such as $14 cocktails at Bottega Coco or $7 wines at Saisons.

Spring in the Streets will also mark the launch of the month-long Festival of Food, brought about by The Streets of Barangaroo and Good Food Events.

The Festival of Food will see a vast array of new music events and food-related festivities hit Barangaroo throughout the month of October.

Iconic Barangaroo diner The Dip, which was permanently closed nearly a decade ago by owner Andrew Levins, will also be reopening for one night only for a Japanese four-course menu and DJ set from Levins himself.

For more details on the spring celebration, head to the Barangaroo website here.