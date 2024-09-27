Best New Music Friday featuring Milku, The Rayes and Oscar the Wild

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As the weekend hits us, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh new music to kickstart your listening spree.

Here’s what’s spinning.

Milku – Emergency Contact

Indie stunner Milku returns with a new single, “Emergency Contact,” a dreamy and heartfelt track that explores the complexities of casual dating. The song’s soft wave of piano, bright guitar, and disco-ready drum grooves perfectly capture the playful energy of his previous release, “Fall In Love Again.” Milku’s honest lyrics delve into the importance of vulnerability and openness in relationships, ultimately leading to deeper connections and personal growth.

Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches

Kaurna/Adelaide indie-grunge outfit Oscar The Wild is back with a powerful new single, “Roll With The Punches.” The song is a rallying cry against the fleeting media attention given to stories of violence against women, delivered in vocalist Ruby’s raw and grounded tone. With its signature harmony stacks and haunting chorus, “Roll With The Punches” is a poignant reminder of the lingering pain of stories that are often forgotten.

Ella Haber – Walk On

Sydney-based songstress Ella Haber is kicking off the next phase of her career with the joyous, soul-drenched anthem of empowerment, “Walk On.” Inspired by the tight grooves, bold horn lines, and infectious joy of 60’s-70’s soul artists, “Walk On” is a reminder to cherish and protect your own integrity at all costs.

Elana Stone – Married to the Sound

Powerhouse musician Elana Stone shares her third studio album, Married to the Sound, a collection of songs that delve into love, motherhood, climate change, and more. The album harnesses modern electronica, indie pop, and balladry, underpinned by Stone’s signature lyrical vulnerability and ear for melody.

ELMAR – At Your Feet

Jack Froggatt, the Grammy-nominated vocalist of Mansionair, continues his artistic journey under the moniker ELMAR with the release of his new single, “At Your Feet.” The song showcases ELMAR’s signature ability to craft space within his music, embracing moments of vulnerability with raw emotion and introspective lyrics.

Greta Stanley – If I Get In, Where Would I Go?

Greta Stanley officially kicks off a brand new creative arc with the release of her much-anticipated third studio album, If I Get In, Where Would I Go? The album represents a personal and creative touchstone, centered on healing and becoming better within oneself.

Beckah Amani – Superstar

Burundian-Australian singer-songwriter Beckah Amani shares her second single of 2024, “Superstar,” alongside the announcement of headline shows along the East Coast. “Superstar” embodies Beckah Amani’s pursuit of lasting impact, exploring the delicate balance between protecting one’s heart and embracing meaningful connections.

Amalia – I Swear It Was Love

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Amalia returns with her explosive new single, “I Swear It Was Love.” The song captures the bittersweet drift of two lovers, torn between holding on and letting go. With its lush grand piano and soaring harmonies, “I Swear It Was Love” is a soundscape that echoes a lingering connection.

The Rayes – Limb Pulled Taut

Naarm/Melbourne-based, Seattle-born group The Rayes release their debut album, Limb Pulled Taut. The album showcases The Rayes’ oldies-infused sound, with themes spanning time and emotion. With their emotive and haunting melodies, The Rayes offer a vibrant live performance that recalls a sense of genuine closeness and intimacy.

Anyway – Everyone’s In Love With You

Melbourne-based alternative pop-rock outfit Anyway releases their new single, “Everyone’s In Love With You.” The song is a playful anthem that takes aim at pretentious guys and players, featuring Matilda Pearl’s signature flavor and moody, fast-paced energy.

