Three Aussie music releases we are digging right now: Amyl & the Sniffers, Briggs and Moss

Add these new Aussie tracks to your spring playlist, and sit back, relax and enjoy.

This year has already given us some solid sounds to soak up, but September is coming to a close with some truly enchanting new releases.

Whether you’re after the rock’n’roll fantasy of Yorta Yorta-born Briggs, Amyl & the Sniffer’s latest new track or a fresh collaboration between Moss and ROYBOY, we have all the best additions to your spring playlist.

So put your feet up, crank the volume and enjoy the best music on offer.

‘Ballad of the GOATS’ – Briggs ft. Kobie Dee

Hailing from the Yorta Yorta, Briggs is back with what could arguably be his most explosive track yet.

With his first solo release since 2021, Briggs is most certainly bringing the energy on ‘Ballad of the GOATS’.

Exhilarating and energetic, the track features South Sydney’s beloved Kobie Dee, who brings his own unique lyricism and a voice that blends seamlessly with Briggs’.

This grungy, rap-rock anthem makes it impossible to not get up out of your chair, and carries the electrifying feeling of celebration.

Listen to the ‘Ballad of the GOATS’ collab below.

‘Big Dreams’ – Amyl and the Sniffers

Quintessential Aussie band Amyl and the Sniffers have just released ‘Big Dreams’ from their upcoming album, Cartoon Darkness.

Unlike the classic Amyl and the Sniffers punk sound, ‘Big Dreams’ is a deep and vulnerable rock’n’roll ballad that draws on the struggle of financial instability that we’re seeing across Australia right now.

Showcasing their ability to truly pull off any style of music, the melancholic tone of ‘Big Dreams’ will have you feeling both nostalgic and excited all at the same time.

Check out ‘Big Dreams’ and the other two singles off the upcoming album below.

‘DEADWEIGHT’ – Moss ft. ROYBOY

Wadawurrung artist Moss has just released his second single of 2024 on his collaboration with anonymous duo, ROYBOY.

‘DEADWEIGHT’ features Moss at his finest, with his unique knack for storytelling sitting upon heavy, bass-driven sounds.

Born from a Triple J DIY Supergroup, the song features ROYBOY’s dynamic vocal experimentation that allows for it to be a standout in both artist’s discography.

The track shows Moss’ continuous ability to push the boundaries of electronic music, proving that house party music is as melodic as it is catchy.

Listen to the track below.

