Amyl and The Sniffers are back with new music after a three – year hiatus

Amyl and The Sniffers, “punk’s reigning snarl champion” have returned with a limited edition 7”

Amyl and The Sniffers are back baby! After a three-year tour heavy schedule across UK, Europe, USA, Mexico and Japan, the Melbourne punk rockers are dropping their brand-new single ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’, along with a B-side titled ‘Facts’, .

Produced by the legendary Nick Launay (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), this release marks the first fresh tunes from the band since their 2021 hit album Comfort To Me.

Amy Taylor’s iconic vocals—once praised by Pitchfork as “punk’s reigning snarl champion”—now showcase even more depth and ferocity. Meanwhile, Martens, Romer, and Wilson elevate their raw, proto-punk sound with new sonic elements, from the AC/DC-inspired stomp of ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ to the fiery, Stooges-meets-Black Flag guitar riffs of ‘Facts’.

Amy Taylor shares some insight: “Lyrically, they’re both pretty self-explanatory. ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ makes me laugh, but it’s also poking fun at the shock over skimpy clothing and the high school-like drama in the music scene. It’s a comedic take on those who still judge and criticize—like rubbing a dog’s nose in its mess.”

The single’s release is paired with a fresh music video for ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’, directed by their frequent collaborator PHC Films. Shot in Los Angeles, it features actor Steven Ogg (Grand Theft Auto, Better Call Saul). Plus, Amy Taylor is set to be the keynote speaker at the upcoming BIGSOUND 2024 conference in Brisbane this September.

‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ / ‘Facts’ Singles out now via B2B Records / Virgin.