With staples like Orthodox, Wide Awake and Feels Good, ST. ALi’s is hands down the God of coffee

Anyone in Melbourne will tell you it’s ST. ALi or bust, so here at Happy Mag, hailing from the glorious chaos of Sydney, we gotta admit, a little St. Ali envy sets in

Don’t get us wrong, we Sydneysiders can caffeinate with the best of ’em (although maybe not quite on par with Dave Grohl – that man’s a coffee machine!).

But when we stumble upon – okay, maybe it’s more like obsessively hunt down – a spot brewing that legendary Melbourne roast, well, let’s just say our taste buds do a happy dance (thank ya The Depot). And if we can’t get out of the office, because of a crazy deadline, then we just brew our own, all praise the delivery gods.

Why the ST. ALi love affair? It’s not just about the caffeine kick (though let’s be real, that’s part of it). There’s a magic that happens between that first perfect sip and getting lost in a world of music. ST. ALi, gets this like nobody’s business.