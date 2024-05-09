BIGSOUND 2024 Has Dropped This Years Lineup: Amyl and The Sniffers, Adam Ryan, Elijah & More 

One of music’s biggest nights has announced a jam-packed first lineup for its 23rd year running – early bird tickets on sale now

BIGSOUND 2024 has enlisted a huge line up of talent to speak at this year’s fest, including Amy Taylor, Adam Ryan, Ben Buchanan, Elliott Lefko, Bradly Palmer and more!

Running over four days and three nights this September 3rd – 6th in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, music comes alive with a global gathering of musicians, industry professionals, brands, media and music lovers.

The huge event combines a conference with live gigs to foster crucial discussions around the past, present and future of the industry and showcase up and coming talent.

This announcement is really a calling card of what BIGSOUND represents,” said Conference Programmer Tom Larkin.

“Ultimately, BIGSOUND is an event where people arrive with a genuine sense of excitement at being immersed in music over three days and three nights.”

This year’s fest will feature a keynote address from Amyl and The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor. Raised in her regional hometown of Mullumbimby, Taylor has gone on to tour the world incessantly with her band, release a sophomore album that debuted at #2 on the ARIA chart, and share stages with legends like Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The three-time ARIA Award winner is everything that it is to be a rockstar, and it is this lived experience as a female punk legend making her way through the Australian and international music scene that she’ll be bringing to the Brisbane stage.

Just when you thought the jam packed line up couldn’t get any better, Elliott Lefko, Vice President of AEG/Goldenvoice Concerts in Los Angeles, will also be heading to Australia for the first time.

Mixing his experience with annual festival behemoths Coachella and its Americana counterpart with testimonies from some of Australia’s biggest artists is exactly what BIGSOUND is all about.

“The cross section of global industry that will be on ground is a testament to BIGSOUND as a vehicle for connecting artists locally and internationally, and we recognise that in 2024 the need for this is greater than ever,” said Larkin.

But if you want to hear more from some of the biggest names in the industry you’ll have to secure a ticket.

The all-access pass is the only way to get into the BIGSOUND keynote, panels, workshops, networking and special events, as well as priority access to BIGSOUND Festival events. Tickets are limited so don’t miss out!

Early bird all-access passes are on sale now, prices at 629 for general admission, 529 for QMusic members, and 379 bucks for students.

Festival-only tickets will go on sale in June.

Although there are more to be announced, here’s the list of speakers and buyers confirmed to be attending BIGSOUND this year:

Amy Taylor – Amyl & The Sniffers (AUS) – KEYNOTE

Adam Ryan – The Great Escape / Festival Republic (UK)

Ben Buchanan – Creative Artists Agency (CA)

Bradly Palmer – Concord Music Publishing (USA)

Casper Mills – 4AD (UK)

Dev Sherlock – SXSW (USA)

Elijah – Artist / Thought Leader / DJ (UK)

Elliott Lefko – AEG / Goldenvoice (USA)

Korda Marshall – Mushroom Group (UK)

Naomie Abergel – Sound.xyz (USA)

Patrick Daniel – Reeperbahn (GER)

Roxane Dumoulin – ATC Live (FRAN)

For more info visit BIGSOUND.

Words by Annalise Lordess.

Feature Image by Charlie Hardy.