Dez Dare: The Punk Rock Astronaut Announces Aussie Tour

Dez Dare, the enigmatic punk rock astronaut, alongside an eclectic lineup of boundary-pushing artists is heading to Aus
Described as “Sounds like MONSTER MAGNET and DEVO caught in a drug bust,” to say that Dez Dare brings heavy groove riffs and psych experimentation is putting it lightly.
Blending 8-bit synths and crunchy beats, accompanied by Dez Dare’s spoken/barked vocals, get set for a highly unique and highly recommended experience that you won’t want to miss.
Catch Dez Dare and special guests at the following dates and venues:
Saturday, 15 June 2024
Medusa Bar, Djilang / Geelong
w/ Future Tongues + Affordable Repayments
Presented by Bad Batch Zine
Saturday, 22 June 2024
Gem Bar, Naarm / Melbourne [arvo gig]
w/ GRYTT [ex Bored! + Warped]
Presented by God Unknown
Thursday, 27 June 2024
La La La’s, Woolyungah / Wollongong
w/ Robbie Thunder + Princess Unit
Presented by Psyched As.
Friday, 28 June 2024
Kelly’s on King, Warrane / Sydney
w/ Robbie Thunder + Princess Unit + Euterpe + Demi.
Presented by Psyched As.