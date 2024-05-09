Dez Dare: The Punk Rock Astronaut Announces Aussie Tour

Dez Dare, the enigmatic punk rock astronaut, alongside an eclectic lineup of boundary-pushing artists is heading to Aus

Described as “Sounds like MONSTER MAGNET and DEVO caught in a drug bust,” to say that Dez Dare brings heavy groove riffs and psych experimentation is putting it lightly.

Blending 8-bit synths and crunchy beats, accompanied by Dez Dare’s spoken/barked vocals, get set for a highly unique and highly recommended experience that you won’t want to miss.

Catch Dez Dare and special guests at the following dates and venues:

Saturday, 15 June 2024

Medusa Bar, Djilang / Geelong

w/ Future Tongues + Affordable Repayments

Presented by Bad Batch Zine

Saturday, 22 June 2024

Gem Bar, Naarm / Melbourne [arvo gig]

w/ GRYTT [ex Bored! + Warped]

Presented by God Unknown

Thursday, 27 June 2024

La La La’s, Woolyungah / Wollongong

w/ Robbie Thunder + Princess Unit

Presented by Psyched As.

Friday, 28 June 2024

Kelly’s on King, Warrane / Sydney

w/ Robbie Thunder + Princess Unit + Euterpe + Demi.

Presented by Psyched As.