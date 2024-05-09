Here’s six Aussie releases we’re digging right now

KUČKA, Radio Free Alice and Anna Lunoe are among the six Aussie artists we can’t get enough of right now.

We’re always in awe of the sheer talent coming from Aussie artists, and 2024 in particular has seen an unprecedented level of greatness.

This week alone has delivered some of the year’s best tracks, so we’re sifting through them with a list of six Aussie releases we simply can’t get enough of. Dig in below.

‘Right Here’ — Anna Lunoe and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

DJ and producer Anna Lunoe taps Grammy-nominated artist Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs for ‘Right Here’, a high-spirited and rave-ready single that’s a match made in club heaven.

Delivering dream-like synths, sturdy basslines and pulsating vocals, the pair channel their main character energy for an ultimate dance floor-filler.

‘A Taste Of Oxygen’ — Zombeaches

Defying the sophomore slump, Zombeaches’ just-released second album ‘A Taste Of Oxygen’ is a dark, introspective and dynamic project spanning themes of isolation, connection and hope.

Encompassing 11 tracks, the album traces Naarm/Melbourne band’s from dissonant guitar leads to blistering riffs and rhythmic flourishes, with a message on hope and finding the light at the end of the tunnel.

‘2010’ — Radio Free Alice

Naarm/Melbourne band Radio Free Alice reflect on unrequited love on ‘2010’, a new single brimming with sun-lit instrumentation and soul-crushing lyrics.

It marks the post-punk rockers’ first release since their 2023 self-titled EP, and if it’s anything to go by, we hope there’s much more to come.

‘Frustration’ — Johnny Hunter

After a two-year wait between releases, Johnny Hunter finally grace the airwaves again with new single ‘Frustration’.

The track sees the Sydney/Eora post-punk band blend the dark, synth-led melodies of the 80s with aughties technicolour hooks, all while offering a searing critique of late-stage Capitalism. They’re back and better than ever.

‘Wasting Time (til the end of the world)’ — KUČKA

We’re over the moon that glitch-pop icon KUČKA is back, with the announcement of a new album and release of its latest single, ‘Wasting Time (til the end of the world)’.

Carried on stuttering production and crisp pop flourishes, KUČKA described the song as what “you’d listen to with your friends while driving through a burning city.” We’re calling shotgun.

‘Paro’ — Brandeus

Brandeus brings his motivational spin to R&b with ‘Paro’, a trap-heavy cut that sees him manifest success in an unforgiving industry.

Brandeus already proved his mastery of the genre with 2023 single ‘Sugar Rain’, but ‘Paro’ proves that for the Australian crooner, the only way to go is up.

‘Did The Morning Let You Down’ — Rum Jungle

While it might’ve arrived last month, Rum Jungle have capitalised on the success of their single ‘Did The Morning Let You Down’ with a just-released music video.

Directed by Rum Jungle and Jacqui Sharah, the clip encapsulates what we already loved about the track, a high-spirited and technicoloured delight. Watch below.