New Music Friday: Vetta Borne, The Lemon Twigs and IJALE

This week’s New Music Friday features The Lemon Twigs, Vetta Borne, Mdou Moctar and a whole heap more.

We’ve endured perhaps the wettest week of the year so far, but at least there’s some sun to be found in the promise of new music.

By now, you know the drill; and this week’s edition of New Music Friday serves up an eclectic array of singles and albums from genres and countries of all stripes. Strap in, cover up, and warm yourself with this batch of new music.

‘Want U Here’ — Vetta Borne

Lifted from her just-announced upcoming EP, Vetta Borne’s new single ‘Want U Here’ sees the singer-songwriter reflect on ambition alongside kaleidoscope electro-pop beats.

As always, Borne’s vocals steal the show, and we’re more than ready for the remaining ‘Afterlife’ EP on June 14.

‘A Dream Is All We Know’ — The Lemon Twigs

After a steady string of stellar singles, The Lemon Twigs’ new album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ arrived in all its rocky, revelrous glory.

The 12-track project sees the brotherly duo perfect their rock n roll niche, proving that standouts like ‘My Golden Years’ were no mere fluke.

‘Funeral For Justice’ — Mdou Moctar

Fearless, inventive, and wildly exciting, Mdou Moctar‘s new album ‘Funeral For Justice’ finds the Niger band at their most defiant, more than justifying their status as rock revolutionaries.

‘Real Life’ — Jess Locke

Jess Locke somehow outdoes herself with ‘Real Life’, the singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album.

Spanning punchy standouts like ‘Uncomfortably Happy’ to quieter moments like ‘Not Important’, the 11-track project is perhaps Locke’s most confessional, and we can’t get enough.

‘Same View (Ft. Rick Berry)’ — Mont Rose

Mont Rose taps longtime collaborator Rick Berry for the debut single ‘Same View’, a stirring cut brimming with unique instrumentation, poignant lyrics and emotive melodies.

‘Wishes’ — Tiny Habits

Boston-based folk-pop trio Tiny Habits are back with ‘Wishes’. Forefronting each of the trio’s unique vocals, the track is carried by threadbare plucked guitar and a divulgence of their innermost vulnerabilities, making for their most intimate and personal release to date.

J57 — ‘THE HEART IN MY SOUL’

Indie and hip-hop seamlessly collide on ‘THE HEART IN MY SOUL’, the new single from rapper, producer and singer J57. Enlisting Slug and Santa Fey, the instant hit is filled with brash, reverb-heavy harmonica synths and buoyant choruses.

‘SO BE IT’ — IJALE

Naarm musician IJALE gets existential on his new single ‘SO BE IT’.

The captivating track is peppered with trademark afro-centric layers, and follows on from the success of previous single ‘Seaside’. If a broader project is in the works from IJALE, we’re in for an absolute treat.

‘I Forgot What’s Love’ — Petit Biscuit ft. Cub Sport

With new collaboration ‘I Forgot What’s Love’, Petit Biscuit and Cub Sport invite us on a sublime and mellow journey that rolls through the emotional tolls of a love that never was. It’s the pairing we never knew we needed, but are so glad to have.

‘The Dog Box’ — Family Band

Gnarly noise band Family Band mark their arrival with ‘The Dog Box’, a howling, rhythmic and deeply baritone release that serves as their debut. Spanning five tracks, the NZ band bare their teeth alongside guitar feedback and a sense of unease. Dig in below.

‘Too Much Of A Good Thing’ — NIKI

Taking cues from the likes of Stevie Nicks and Carly Simon, NIKI’s new single ‘Too Much Of A Good Thing’ is the perfect soundtrack to a confident walk around the block.

The musician sings of imaginations running wild and having a perpetual pep in your step. Get swept up below.

‘Swimming’ — Double Talk

Lifted from their upcoming album, Double Talk’s latest preview ‘Swimming’ is a groovy, glistening delight. If this bop — about the need to embrace life’s unsavoury feelings — is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat when ‘Lips and Bloops’ arrives on July 31.

‘Telescope’ — Hiatus Kaiyote

Hiatus Kaiyote is back with their latest single ‘Telescope’, part of their upcoming album Love Heart Cheat Code. The song reflects both personal and cosmic influences, taking listeners on an intimate journey through the universe. Each verse is inspired by a member’s birthday and a celestial object captured by the Hubble telescope on that day. Of which you can check out HERE.