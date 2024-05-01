APRA Music Awards announces Troye Sivan, The Teskey Brothers, grentperez and ONEFOUR amongst its 2024 winners

Hosted by Tom Gleeson, and special guest presenters Jen Cloher, Bumpy and Jimmy Barnes, APRA shines a torch on the best of the music industry

The 2024 APRA Music Awards took over the ICC in Sydney with a night of musical brilliance. Artists, industry figures, and music aficionados gathered to celebrate the best of Australian music.

The ceremony unveiled the year’s winners, with Troye Sivan’s infectious hit “Rush,” co-written with Styalz Fuego, claimed the coveted Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year.

Dean Lewis emerged as a double winner, taking home the awards for Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work with his poignant ballad “How Do I Say Goodbye.”

The Teskey Brothers were lauded as Songwriter of the Year, solidifying their exceptional talent and unique sound. Their soulful melodies and timeless compositions have captivated audiences and earned them widespread acclaim.

The evening was also a celebration of new talent, with debutants making their mark on the Australian music scene. From grentperez’s indie pop vibes to Parkway Drive’s electrifying metal anthems, these rising stars brought fresh energy and innovation to the forefront of the industry.

Casey Barnes continued his reign in the country category, co-writing the catchy “Summer Nights” to secure consecutive wins for Most Performed Country Work. Meanwhile, Sydney duo Polish Club and writer-producer Robby De Sa celebrated their debut APRA Award for the infectious “Good Time,” named Most Performed Rock Work.

Ziggy Alberts’ soulful “Dancing in the Dark” captured the essence of blues and roots, earning him the title of Most Performed Blues & Roots Work. ONEFOUR, alongside co-writers, made waves with their debut APRA Music Award for Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work for their hit “COMMA’s” featuring CG.

The dynamic duo Shouse, alongside American hitmaker Jason Derulo, claimed their first APRA Music Award for Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work with the irresistible “Never Let You Go.” JKING’s soulful masterpiece “Cinderella” earned him his first APRA Award for Most Performed R&B/Soul Work.

Finally, the incomparable Sia continued her dominance, marking her fifth win for Most Performed Australian Work Overseas.

APRA AMCOS CEO, Dean Ormston shared:

“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners, each of them outstanding songwriters and music creators who are the living epitome of what it is to be born global in their success. It was a memorable night where we honoured several first-time winners as well as established national treasures, including the extraordinary Bart Willoughby.

“In recognising the incredible talent in Australia’s music landscape, it’s important to acknowledge that as an organisation that champions gender diversity through advocacy, funding and creative opportunities, there’s more to do to address the disparity in the industry of male to women, non-binary and gender diverse award winners.

“We must continually question the absence of diversity in every facet of the industry—whether in rooms, executive offices, on stages, or across airwaves and streaming platforms—and commit to amplifying the entirety of Australia’s musical brilliance.”

With performances that lit up the stage and the crowd erupting in applause, it was crystal clear that Australian music was alive and thriving.

Each award recipient, whether a seasoned veteran or a newcomer on the scene, contributed to the vibrancy of our music industry, leaving no doubt that it’s in excellent hands.

As the night wrapped up, the sound of applause lingered, reminding us of music’s ability to unite and uplift. The 2024 APRA Music Awards has once again championed creativity, talent, and the profound impact of music on our lives.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year: “Rush” by Troye Sivan

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music: Bart Willoughby

Songwriter of the Year: The Teskey Brothers

Emerging Songwriter of the Year: grentperez

Most Performed Australian Work: “How Do I Say Goodbye” by Dean Lewis

Most Performed Alternative Work: “Daylight” by Birds of Tokyo

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work: “Dancing in the Dark” by Ziggy Alberts

Most Performed Country Work: “Summer Nights” by Casey Barnes

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work: “Never Let You Go” by Jason Derulo & Shouse

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work: “Darker Still” by Parkway Drive

Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work: “COMMA’S” by ONEFOUR ft. CG

Most Performed Pop Work: “How Do I Say Goodbye” by Dean Lewis

Most Performed R&B/Soul Work: “Cinderella” by JKING

Most Performed Rock Work: “Good Time” by Polish Club

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas: “Unstoppable” by Sia

Licensee of the Year: Australian Calisthenic Federation Inc Most

Performed International Work: “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift