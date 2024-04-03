Sarah Aarons, Troye Sivan, MAY-A and more lead nominations for 2024 APRA Music Awards

Royel Otis, Beckah Amani and Parkway Drive are just a few of the nominees revealed ahead of this year’s APRA Music Awards.

APRA has today (April 4) revealed the list of nominees for the 2024 APRA Music Awards, ahead of the annual music ceremony set to be held on May 1 in Sydney.

The event, to be hosted by comedian Tom Gleeson, recognises Australian songwriters across the genres of pop, rock, country, R&B, hip hop and rap, and this year welcomes a new category in the form of hard rock and heavy metal.

Songwriting prodigy and previous APRA winner Sarah Aarons leads the nominations, with three nods for Most Performed Australian Work, Most Performed Pop Work, and the Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for ‘Therapy’, co-written and performed by Budjerah.

Joining Aarons in the Song of the Year category is Paul Kelly (for ‘If Not Now’), Angie McMahon (for ‘Letting Go’), Troye Sivan (for ‘Rush’) and G Flip (for ‘The Worst Person Alive’).

Elsewhere, grentperez, Royel Otis, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, MAY-A and Needle In The Hay winner Beckah Amani each received nominations for Emerging Songwriter of the Year.

The inaugural Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work category includes Alpha Wolf, Parkway Drive, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Polaris and The Amity Affliction.

First time nominees include Tex Perkins and The Buoys, who received nods for Most Performed Blues and Roots Work and Most Performed Rock Work, respectively.

Meanwhile, Amy Shark, The Kid Laroi and Dean Lewis appear in both the Most Performed Pop Work and Most Performed Australian Work categories.

Last year’s APRA Awards saw big wins for Sampa The Great, Flume and Rüfüs Du Sol, who took home the trophies for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, APRA Song of the Year and Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work, respectively.

See the full list of nominees for the 2024 APRA Music Awards below.

Peer-Voted APRA Song Of The Year:

Paul Kelly — ‘If Not Now’

Angie McMahon — ‘Letting Go’

Troye Sivan — ‘Rush’

Budjerah — ‘Therapy’

G Flip — ‘The Worst Person Alive’

Emerging Songwriter of the Year:

Beckah Amani

grentperez

MAY-A

Royel Otis

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Most Performed Australian Work:

Dean Lewis — ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’

Amy Shark — ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

The Kid LAROI — ‘LOVE AGAIN’

Budjerah — ‘Ready For the Sky’

Budjerah — ‘Therapy’

Most Performed Alternative Work:

Lime Cordiale — ‘Colin’

Birds of Tokyo — ‘Daylight’

DMA’S — ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’

Dope Lemon — ‘Miami Baby’

MAY-A — ‘Sweat You Out My System’

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work:

Skin on Skin — ‘Burn Dem Bridges’

Dom Dolla ft. Clementine Douglas — ‘Miracle Maker’

Jason Derulo & Shouse — ‘Never Let You Go’

Peking Duk ft. Circa Waves — ‘Spend It’

PNAU & Troye Sivan — ‘You Know What I Need’

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work:

Alpha Wolf & Holding Absence — ‘60cm of Steel’

Parkway Drive — ‘Darker Still’

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — ‘Dragon’

Polaris — ‘Inhumane’

The Amity Affliction — ‘It’s Hell Down Here’

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work:

Hooligan Hefs — ‘And We’

Sampa The Great — ‘Bona’

ONEFOUR ft. CG — ‘COMMA’S’

Hilltop Hoods — ‘Laced Up’

Tkay Maidza — ‘Ring-a-Ling’

Most Performed Pop Work:

Dean Lewis — ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’

Amy Shark — ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

The Kid LAROI — ‘LOVE AGAIN’

Budjerah — ‘Ready For The Sky’

Most Performed Rock Work:

Polish Club — ‘Good Time’

The Buoys — ‘I Want You’

King Stingray — ‘Lookin’ Out’

Ian Moss — ‘Nullarbor Plain’

Spacey Jane — ‘Sorry Instead’

Most Performed International Work:

Taylor Swift — ‘Anti-Hero’

Ed Sheeran — ‘Celestial’

Miley Cyrus — ‘Flowers’

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras — ‘Unholy’