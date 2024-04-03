Beyoncé sent Jack White a bouquet of flowers as thank you for inspiring ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé sent a bunch of flowers to Jack White and has everyone in a collaboration speculation frenzy

A bouquet of flowers, delivered to Jack White’s Nashville studio, has sent fans into a frenzy, hinting at a potential musical partnership between the king of analog and the queen of pop .

Accompanying the flowers was a handwritten note from Beyoncé: “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé.”

Jack White, known for his enigmatic persona and love for analog recording, responded with:

“What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album.”

He continued, “Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

Fans immediately speculated about a potential collaboration album, a joint tour, or even a secret underground jam session. Could this be the birth of a new genre? Only time (and perhaps a few more flower deliveries) will tell.

Beyoncé and White’s collaborative history spans several years. Notably, White lent his talents to co-produce and collaborate on Beyoncé’s track ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself,’ featured on her acclaimed 2016 album ‘Lemonade.’

As the music world buzzes with anticipation, one thing is certain: Beyoncé and Jack White might be on the brink to creating something extraordinary.

Stay tuned for more updates.