Elsy Wameyo finds time in her bustling music schedule to chat all things ‘ Piny Lara’ , directing videos, and producing her own music.

It’s already been a whirlwind year for Elsy Wameyo. The Adelaide-based musician kicked off 2024 with the blistering single ‘Sinner’ — a propulsive and atmospheric cut that saw her wade through a crisis of faith — and followed it up last month with ‘Piny Lara’.

That track, with its sultry R&B rhythms and hypnotic vocals, also wrestles with the push-pull of external forces, chronicling Wameyo’s quest to re-centre her emotional and spiritual wellbeing amid life’s uncertainty.

“I feel like the world was trying to vomit me out,” Wameyo tells us of the message behind ‘Piny Lara’, “it was a fight between me and the world.”

Navigating this complex terrain, Wameyo sketched new contours of her artistry by self-directing the videos for both ‘Sinner’ and ‘Piny Lara’.

“This was another learning curve for me,” Wameyo says of her directorial efforts, “we really wanted to visually represent what I was feeling at that time.”

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Wameyo recently wrapped up the namesake ‘Sinner’ tour across Australia, and was named as one of the winners of the 2024 APRA Professional Development Award.

As for the mammoth past few years and her vision for the future, Wameyo has no plans of slowing down.

“I can’t wait to play again,” she tells us, “it’s always good to reminded of how much you’re loved.”

Cheers to tixel for making this interview possible.