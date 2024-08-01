Three new releases we are digging right now

Get your headphones ready, Here’s our short but sweet list of the best new tracks out now

2024 has been a killer year for music, and these new releases are just the latest in a long list of fresh new beats that are sure to make their way into all of your playlists.

Featuring a new album from JPEGMAFIA, hot tracks from English punk band High Vis, and a funky new collab between psychedelic rock royalty Pond and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Happy is here to show you all your soon-to-be fav songs.

So sit back, relax, and let the experts at Happy guide you through our three favourite releases out now.

‘So Lo (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)’ – Pond ft. Andrew VanWyngarden

Australia’s own Pond has joined forces with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden on killer new release ‘So Lo (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)’ ahead of their 2024 world tour.

The track, featured on the band’s latest album Stung!, is a grungy reimagination of the art house funk ardour of the original.

With a groovy bassline, glittering synths, and a macabre danceability so unique to VanWyngarden’s discography, the remix gifts us with an entirely new hallucinogenic feel.

‘So Lo (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)’ is a playful collaboration between the two music legends, conjuring up a song reminiscent of 80s classics and modern psychedelia.

Check out the track below.

Mind’s a Lie – High Vis

‘Mind’s a Lie’ is the latest release from London punks High Vis in anticipation of their third studio album ‘Guided Tour’.

Featuring samples of vocals from South London’s own DJ Ell Murphy, the track is a new sonic territory for the English rock band,

Murphy’s siren-like vocals contrast the roughness of vocalist Graham Sayle to create a tension of the restlessness and righteous anger of High Vis’ discography.

‘Mind’s a Lie’ is a hypnotic blend of house, garage, and Pirate Radio moulded into a hypnotic dance punk anthem.

Listen to the track below.

I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU – JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA is back with his new album ‘I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU’, a motley collection of high-octane rap-rock-tronica with features from Denzel Curry, Vince Staples and Buzzy Lee.

The release is a critical reflection on the state of the world as we know it. Holding up a mirror to the reverberation of capitalism, conscription and patriot propaganda, bringing a new depth to his already extensive discography.

Following on from the unpredictable mayhem of his earlier releases, JPEGMAFIA continues to push the boundaries of music. From lo fi hip hop to rock to electronica, each track on this killer album is an enthralling world of its own.

Check out the album below.







