Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Time Machine blurs the lines between documentation and creation

We could wax lyrical about the MCA’s latest show, but let’s cut to the chase: Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Time Machine is mind-blowing

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) unveils its highly anticipated exhibition, Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine.

This groundbreaking showcase, opening on August 2nd, offers an unprecedented opportunity to immerse oneself in the captivating world of one of the most influential contemporary artists of our time.

You’d be forgiven for thinking Sugimoto has actually taken Lady Diana’s or the Queen‘s portrait, or sat with Napoleon – his photographs, taken on location at Madame Tussauds, The Natural History Museum break all the rules.

Sugimoto’s lens is a portal to the past, a time machine that freezes moments in history and invites us to contemplate their significance. The impact of his work is so powerful, it makes for a deeply compelling, poignant – and spiritual experience.

With a philosophical yet playful approach, he challenges our perception of time and memory, blurring the lines between documentation and creation, with the deepest dive into human consciousness imaginable. Ignited from the wellspring of his mind, he is one of the most thoughtful, dedicated artists of our times.

Spanning five decades of artistic exploration, Time Machine presents a comprehensive overview of Sugimoto’s oeuvre, featuring iconic series that have captivated audiences worldwide. From his mesmerizing seascapes that seem to stretch to infinity, to his haunting dioramas and architectural photographs, each work is a testament to the artist’s meticulous craftsmanship and profound insights.

Sugimoto’s ability to transform wax figures, museum installations, and even the vast expanse of the ocean into thought-provoking statements about human consciousness is nothing short of extraordinary. His work invites us to question our place in the world and the enduring nature of time.

The exhibition opens on August 2nd.

