Gaining momentum in the music industry, IXARAS is lighting up the indie space

Indie phenomenon and Pop-Rock prodigy IXARAS is the newest Aus sensation with catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics

Indie Pop-Rock newcomer 17-year-old Ixara, aka IXARAS is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting Aus acts at the minute.

Her fresh indie sound is an all-encompassing barrier to the complexities of growing old and the insecurities of young love.

Hailing from Brisbane, the singer/songwriter boasts an impressive resume of music-related contributions.

From joining a support slot for the Grinspoon tour, to headlining shows in Sydney and Wollongong.

IXARAS already has more than a few single releases under her belt, and her most recent release ‘She’s Already Out The Doorstep’ is a testament to her raw and unequivocal talent.

With a catchy riff and drum beat that would make fans of icons such as The Cure and New Order experience overwhelming deja vu.

Needless to say, IXARAS has already built an impressive legacy at just 17 years old, with the most impressive addition being her creation and founding of Anti-Dismal back in 2022.

Anti Dismal is a DIY music platform, which recently held its first event and debut festival, Happy Feet.

IXARAS also has a busy schedule in the coming months, with an SXSW showcase in October and a national support tour with Aleksiah later in November.

You can catch her later in the year as she is slated for a set on this year’s NYE On The Hill lineup.

In the meantime, check out her Spotify here for a listen.

Also, have a look at the Anti-Dismal profile on Humanitix here.