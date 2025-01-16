Serato Hex FX: Your New Go-To Multi-FX Plugin

Serato has done it again, dropping a plugin that’s equal parts creative powerhouse and studio workhorse

Hex FX is their latest multi-effects processor, and it’s designed to twist, bend, and transform your sounds in ways that feel both fresh and effortless.

With 45 effects, six customizable FX slots, and over 100 presets, it’s got everything you need to make your tracks pop with colour, energy, and movement.

The first thing that hits you is how clean and intuitive the interface is. It’s a joy to use—sleek and modern, but not overwhelming.

Whether you’re a beginner just diving into effects or a seasoned producer with an arsenal of plugins, Hex FX feels approachable.

One feature that stands out is the Hex Dial, which goes way beyond your typical wet/dry control.

It adjusts multiple parameters of each effect simultaneously, letting you create intricate, evolving textures with just one knob.

It’s perfect for live tweaks or adding movement to static sounds. Another highlight is the Performance FX, which includes playful tools like pitch braker, rollout, half-time, and DJ-style backspins.

If you want to give your tracks some live-show energy or extra flair, these effects are a blast to mess with.

One of the best things about Hex FX is how easy it is to get inspired. The presets—crafted by big names like Guy Lawrence (Disclosure), Lord Finesse, and Amber Navran (Moonchild)—are a goldmine for creative ideas.

Guy Lawrence’s pitch reverb and slap-back tape delays, in particular, are an instant vibe.

But the real magic is in how much control you have.

You can adjust the wet/dry mix for each effect knob, giving you pinpoint precision.

Digging into the parameters opens up even more options, letting you craft the exact sound you’re after.

It’s a level of flexibility that makes Hex FX feel less like a plugin and more like a playground for sound design.

Hex FX is one of those plugins that feels like it was made to spark creativity.

Whether you’re subtly enhancing a vocal track or going full experimental on a drum loop, it delivers.

The interface is gorgeous, the effects are powerful, and the potential combinations are endless.

If you’re looking to breathe new life into your productions, Hex FX is absolutely worth checking out.

For more information visit their website.