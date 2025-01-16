FabFilter Pro-Q 4: A Game-Changer for EQ Fans

When it comes to EQ plug-ins, FabFilter’s Pro-Q series has been a go-to for producers and engineers for years.

With the release of Pro-Q 4, FabFilter has positioned itself on the top again, packing in a ton of new features that make mixing and mastering smoother, faster, and a whole lot more fun.

Let’s start with the basics. Pro-Q 4 keeps everything we’ve loved about its predecessors: the clean sound, easy-to-use interface, and ridiculously precise control.

But now it’s even better. The new interface is super responsive and customizable, with a slick full-screen mode and GPU-accelerated visuals.

It just feels good to work with—like it’s keeping up with your every move. And that responsiveness isn’t just for show.

Small tweaks, like improved spectrum analysis and direct parameter editing in the display, make the process of dialling in your EQ curves feel seamless.

One of the biggest additions is the Spectral Dynamics mode, which might just become your new favourite mixing tool.

You can target specific frequencies that cross a threshold, applying compression or expansion without messing with everything else.

This makes taming harsh resonances or controlling tricky peaks feel easy. Pair this with the new sidechain filtering, and you’ve got some seriously powerful tools at your fingertips.

Whether you’re working on vocals, drums, or full mixes, this feature is a lifesaver.

If you’re juggling multiple instances of Pro-Q 4 in a session, the Instance List is a total game-changer.

It gives you a bird’s-eye view of every instance in your project, complete with interactive displays so you can tweak EQ curves on the fly.

The search and filtering tools are super handy, especially in bigger sessions. And speaking of workflow, the new EQ Sketch feature deserves a mention.

It’s exactly what it sounds like—you can draw your EQ curve directly onto the display, and Pro-Q 4 will create the filters to match.

It’s perfect for getting a quick starting point, and honestly, it’s just really satisfying to use.

If you’re already a fan of Pro-Q, this new version is an absolute no-brainer.

And if you’re new to the FabFilter world, this is the perfect place to start. It’s intuitive, versatile, and just plain fun to use.

For more information visit: https://www.fabfilter.com/