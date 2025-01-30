Karen Lee Andrews talks debut album ‘Survival’ and what fans can expect from her upcoming launch show

On February 7th, Sydney’s Factory Theatre will be shaken by two of Australia’s most dynamic performers, Karen Lee Andrews and Jade MacRae

This double-bill promises to be an immersive journey through soul, blues, and the kind of raw energy that only comes from years of honing a craft and living through the songs that get written.

Andrews, who has spent over 20 years carving out her space in the Australian music scene, is finally ready to share her debut album Survival, a reflection of her personal evolution and a powerful statement of who she is as an artist.

Blending blues, gospel, soul, and rock, Andrews’ music speaks to the experiences of her Tongan and New Zealand heritage and the intimate, often painful moments that have shaped her life. Her voice—fierce, tender, and unflinchingly honest—has always been her trademark, and on Survival, it takes center stage.

Produced by Benjamin Rodgers, the album is both a snapshot of her personal journey and a universal exploration of love, loss, and the strength that comes from surviving it all. Tracks like the lead single “I’m Yours” showcase the emotional depth and intricate musicality that fans have come to expect from Andrews.

With the launch of Survival and a major international tour in 2025 on the horizon, Karen Lee Andrews is ready to step into her moment.

We spoke with her about the years it took to bring this album to life, how her Polynesian roots inform her music, and the kind of connection she hopes to create with audiences when she steps on stage.

It’s a celebration of survival, and an invitation to witness the evolution of an artist who’s been in the game long enough to know what it means to stand tall and sing through it all.

Don't miss Karen Lee Andrews and Jade MacRae live on February 7th—tickets are on sale now.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

KLA: I am preparing for Jade and I’s double album launch on Feb 7 at the factory theatre.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you are from, what do you love about it?

KLA: My Mother is Tongan and my father is from NZ. I was born in Wollongong. Growing up we didn’t have much, but my parents always made sure there was enough money for me to have lessons. They saw something in me and wanted to nurture it.

HAPPY: Who are some of your biggest musical influences, and how have they shaped the way you approach your sound?

KLA: I love the Tedeski Trucks band, Gary Clark Jr, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Brittany Howard. So many others. I am inspired every time I listen to these artists. I love the way they provoke certain feelings and connect with their artistry and music to the listener through words, tone and textures.

HAPPY: Survival was a long time coming—how does it feel to finally unleash your debut album to the world, and what’s the story behind the wait?

KLA: It feels really good releasing this album to the world. Survival was written over the last 2 years. It speaks of different times in my life, different relationships that have been fractured or challenging. While some have been celebrated and honoured. I write from life experiences. It takes time to process and articulate in expression.

HAPPY: The themes of love, loss, and heartache are at the core of Survival. What’s the personal connection behind these raw, emotional elements?

KLA: Music has always been an outlet for me to express myself. I’ve found a lot of healing in this space. Especially when singing in front of an audience. The transaction that happens is very therapeutic and unique.

HAPPY: Your Polynesian heritage is a huge influence on this album. How did your cultural roots shape the music and lyrics throughout Survival?

KLA: Music was very important to my family both culturally and spiritually. Every family event was centred around music. Weddings, funerals, birthdays etc. seeing how important it was to my family made me value music my whole life.

Gospel tones and earthy vibes flow through your tracks—how does spirituality tie into your songwriting, and what role does it play in your music?

Church is where I learned how to connect music with feeling. It taught me how to express all different kinds of feelings. Adoration, love, sadness, anger, mourning etc. Plus, it meant I was singing very regularly from an early age. I was able to improve and understand my voice.

HAPPY: You’re known for your powerhouse vocals and rich guitar work. Can you tell us a little bit about your creative process, vocals or tune first?

KLA: Guitar tones inspired this last album. I remember standing side stage while The Cruel Sea were doing their soundcheck, when we were opening for legendary Cold Chisel. Dan Rumour was playing his 71 Gibson SG through 2 Roland amps and I was captured by his tone. It instantly inspired “Dark and Heavy,” the first track on the album. I have been through quite a lot the last few years and sometimes words are not enough.

HAPPY: Survival is all about strength and purpose. How did you cultivate the artistic fire behind this album, and what does it mean to you on a personal level?

KLA: Survival was an opportunity for me to push myself further in becoming a better artist. I want grow and get better. Better at singing and writing, playing guitar and performing. It was an opportunity for me to say things that I was a little too afraid to say before and to commit to those words, feelings and sounds.

HAPPY: With the Factory Theatre double album launch, how do you want fans to experience Survival live? What’s the energy you’re hoping to create on stage?

KLA: I think people who attend will experience something authentic with both Jade and I. We are both vulnerable artists and we don’t hold anything back. We do this freely in hopes that it can somehow connect with the listener in a way that is satisfying for both artist and listener.

HAPPY: With Survival now out in the world, what’s next for you? Are you already thinking about new musical directions, or do you see yourself continuing to evolve from this album’s sound?

KLA: Next for me is touring. Following on from a few shows in Australia, I will be touring the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia and Sweden for all of May. I will be attending NXNE in Canada then touring Brazil.

HAPPY:What makes you happy?

KLA: I get to sing and do music for a living. It has its difficulties and stresses. But I am very fortunate to sing my story and will soon sing it around the world.

